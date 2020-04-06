Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market Value with Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Wind Turbine Rotor Blade market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The wind turbine rotor blade market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.38% during 2020 – 2025.

The Wind Turbine Rotor Blade market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like TPI Composites SA, General Electric Company (LM Wind Power), Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, and Enercon GmbH among others

Scope of the Report

The wind power industry has demand for cost-effective solutions, and a highly efficient product has the potential to change the dynamics of the industry. There have been instances where old turbines are replaced, not because of the damage, but due to the availability of more efficient blades in the market. Hence, technological developments present themselves as opportunities to the global wind turbine rotor blade market.

Key Market Trends

Onshore Segment Accounted for the Highest Market Share

– The onshore wind power industry has dominated the wind turbine rotor blade market and has emerged as one of the most valued renewable energy sources worldwide and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

– The cumulative onshore installed wind power capacity reached 568.4 GW in 2018, with an addition of 8.9% to the previous years capacity. China, the United States, Germany, and India dominated the onshore wind power market, in 2018.

– The total onshore installed wind power capacity is expected to reach 619 GW by 2023, with majority of the growth coming from the developing markets in the Middle East & Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia.

– Moreover, the cost of onshore wind power generation has reduced significantly, driven by the reduction in capital investments, owing to better turbine designs and economy of scale, increased capacity factors due to technological advancements in equipment and wind power plant design, and increased production life of wind turbines.

– Adding to this, in 2015, onshore wind required an average of EUR 2 million of financing for each MW of capacity installed in Europe. By 2018, this number had reduced to EUR 1.4 million per MW. This, in turn, is expected to boost the number of onshore wind installations in Europe in the coming years and, further, drive the demand for wind turbine rotor blades.

– Therefore, factors, such as decline in onshore wind CAPEX, along with supportive government policies and targets, are expected to increase the number of wind power plants across the world in the coming years. This, in turn, is expected to directly impact the onshore wind turbine rotor blade market during the forecast period.

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

