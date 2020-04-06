Thermal Power Market 2020 Strategic Assessment – Siemens AG, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, Chubu Electric Power Company Inc.

Thermal Power Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

This report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Thermal Power Market so far.

Companies covered:

Siemens AG, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, Chubu Electric Power Company Inc., General Electric Company, Electricite de France S.A and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Market Overview

The growth is expected to increase due to increase in electricity demand. The growth is expected to take place mainly in the natural gas-based thermal power plants, while nuclear and coal thermal plants are expected to have stagnant net growth. Global Electricity consumption in the forecast period (2020-2025) is expected mostly depend upon thermal power plants, which is expected to account for around 68% of total energy needs.

– Natural gas power plants are going to be the fastest-growing segment. It is expected to grow due to its low carbon emission, low construction cost and highest efficiency (according to heat rate Btu/KWh) among the thermal power plants.

– Coal thermal power plants are expected to remain the most widely used thermal power plant and are expected to have the largest share in the electricity power (global) supply, in 2025, in the world. More Efficient technologies like Ultra Supercritical Coal Technology, which also reduces the amount of Pollution (per KW), are expected to replace the aged power plants and become an opportunity in the market.

– The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market, with much of the demand coming from countries such as China and India.

Natural Gas Power Plants to Witness Significant Growth

– Natural gas combined-cycle plants are the most efficient among natural gas-fired power plants. They cost slightly less than gas turbine cycle plant in construction cost but can provide more energy by utilizing the heat released during the process. This can be seen in the United States, where the overnight cost (construction cost) of a natural gas combined cycle and natural gas combustion turbine (aeroderivative) is 1,079 USD/kW and 1,170 USD/kW, in 2019, respectively.

– Renewable resources such as solar have not been able to provide electricity with storage or molten salt at the cheap rates in 2020. Till such technology becomes competitive, gas is expected to remain the preferable alternative.

– 37% and 23.2% of electricity in the world, in the year 2018, is generated by coal and gas respectfully.

– The natural gas combined cycle plants are going to dominate the new electricity generation in the upcoming years, especially in countries like China and India.

