Teleradiology Software Market Growth and Technology Advancment 2020 to 2025 | Carestream Health, Telerad Tech, Comarch SA, Medsynaptic Pvt Ltd, Perfect Imaging LLC

Teleradiology Software Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The teleradiology software market studied was projected to grow with a CAGR of nearly 8.2% over the forecast period.

Companies covered:

Carestream Health, Telerad Tech, Comarch SA, Medsynaptic Pvt Ltd, Perfect Imaging LLC, Impose Technologies Pvt Ltd., Morton & Partners Radiologists, Radical Radiology. and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Market Overview

The major factors accrediting to the expansion of the market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, bone disorders, and other chronic diseases which requires medical imaging. According to National Institutes of Health (NIH), in 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be detected in the United States and 609,640 people will die from cancer. According to a survey conducted by European Heart Network in 2017, 3.9 million deaths in Europe are due to cardiovascular diseases. These statistics proove that the incidence of chronic diseases is increasing boosting the market. Furthermore the increasing number of radiology centres and hospitals using the teleradiology software has a postive effect on the growth of the market. However the shortage of skilled radiologists who can interpret the results, creating a huge gap of demand and supply is the major drawback for the market growth.

Picture Communication and Archiving Systems (PACS) is expected to have a major share in the market growth

– PACS has the ability to deliver timely and effective access to images, interpretations and related data. It breaks down the physical and time barriers associated with traditional film-based image recovery, circulation, and display.

– Healthcare organizations consider the PACS system to be an important piece of equipment because it offers the benefits like enhanced analysis & viewing, improved data management, easy access to patient reports and images, chronological data management, and its user-friendly software.

– The major factors propelling the growth of the segment are increasing chronic diseases like heart diseases and cancer and increasing radiology centers. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2016, representing 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% are due to heart attack and stroke. As per the statistics, the increasing there is an increase in the patient pool globally and the numbers are directly proportional to the market growth.

