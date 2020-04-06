Thermoset Composites Market Global Demand and Growth Analysis 2020 to 2025 | Hexcel Corporation, JEC Group, TEIJIN LMITED, Johns Manville

Thermoset Composites Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

This report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Thermoset Composites Market so far.

The global thermoset composites market is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 6% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

One of the major factors driving the market is the increasing demand from aerospace industry. However, high cost of thermoset composites is hindering the growth of the market studied.

– Aerospace Industry accounts for the highest market share and is expected to continue dominating during the forecast period.

– Increasing Investments in the wind energy sector is likely to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied in the coming years.

– Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest market share and is expected to continue dominating during the forecast period.

Aerospace & Defense Industry to Dominate the Market

– There has been a rapid growth in the usage of thermoset composites from the aerospace & defense sector, owing to its requirement in interior components, offering high strength, superior physical properties, and stiffness-to-density ratios.

– Such composites help in the reduction of airframe weight enabling better fuel economy, thereby lowering the overall operational costs.

– Additionally, the increasing R&D and investments in the aerospace sector are expected to boost the demand for thermoset composites.

– The growing manufacturing of aircrafts in countries like United States and Canada is driving the application of thermoset composites in aerospace industry.

– Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the aerospace industry is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

