Sweden Ophthalmic Devices Market 2020 Insights and Precise Outlook – Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Hoya Corporation

Sweden Ophthalmic Devices Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

This report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Sweden market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Ophthalmic Devices Market so far.

Companies covered:

Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Hoya Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Nidek Co. Ltd, Topcon Corporation, Ziemer Group AG. and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Market Overview

The ophthalmic devices are medical equipment designed for diagnosis, surgical, and vision correction purposes. These devices have gained increasing importance and adoption due to high prevalence of various ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, and other vision related issues. The rising prevalence of eye-related diseases is leading to increased demand for ophthalmic devices. In many developed and developing countries, eye conditions have emerged as potential threats to the populations. According to the Eurostat surgical operations and procedures statistics, it was estimated that the number of cataract surgeries performed in Sweden were found to be 1042.5 per 100,000 population, during 2017. Hence, as the number of eye disorders increases, there is a large demand for ophthalmic devices that are used for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, driving the market over the forecast period.

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices are Expected to Witness a Healthy Growth

Based on devices, the market is segmented into Surgical Devices, Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices. The visual impairments result in low vision and these conditions seem to be rising in Sweden. According to European Blind Union estimates, there are over 30 million blind and partially sighted people in Europe. The number is projected to increase further. Hence, the need for diagnosis and treatment of common eye disorders such as cataract, amblyopia, glaucoma etc. have made significant progress in recent years, which is expected to fuel the demand of ophthalmic devices in the forecast period.

