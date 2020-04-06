Thailand Plastics Market Global Reserach and survey Reoprt 2020 | Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd., INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH

Thailand Plastics Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

This report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Thailand market to the readers.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd., INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Market Overview

The Thailand plastics market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 4%, over the forecast period. Key factors driving the market growth include rapid use of plastic in building and construction.

– Stringent government regulations resulting in plastic ban are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

– The packaging application dominated the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Injection Molding Technology to Dominate the Market

– Injection molding is mostly done using virgin or high-quality processing resins. High-performance plastic pallets are usually injection molded. Injection molding is a relatively capital-consuming process, but offers the advantage of high-speed processes.

– Therefore, injection molding is found to be beneficial in the bulk production of plastic pallets. Injection molding processes are used in wire spools, packaging, bottle caps, automotive dashboards, pocket combs, etc.

– The explosive growth of local automotive, packaging, and chemical processing industries, across the world, is expected to provide a favorable market for injection molding.

– Owing to the advantageous geographical location of Thailand, with easy access to the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific end users, the consumption of injection molded plastic pallets is expected to increase drastically. However, China leads the market, and holds a competitive edge, thereby hindering the growth of the market to an extent.

– Owing to the increasing demand from various end-user industries, the market for injection molding is projected to increase over the forecast period.

Influence of the Plastics market report:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Plastics market.

Plastics market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Plastics market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Plastics market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Plastics market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Plastics market.

