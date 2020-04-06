Scopolamine Market Detailed Business Analysis, Latest Trends and Demand Analysis 2020 Pfizer Inc., Baxter International Inc., Myungmoon Pharm Co Ltd, Alchem International Pvt

Global Scopolamine Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The market studied is expected to witness CAGR of 6% over the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of motion sickness and growing awareness among the population. Psychological stress is one of the major contributing factors of motion sickness. These psychological factors affect intestinal sensitivity and alteration in the central nervous system. Also, the introduction of novel drug delivery systems such as transdermal patches and adaptation of these dosage forms are expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period.

Market By Top Companies:

Pfizer Inc., Baxter International Inc., Myungmoon Pharm Co Ltd, Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., Caleb Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Phytex Australia, Fine Chemicals Corporation, Perrigo Company plc, Novartis International AG

Industry Research Coverage

Transdermal Patches Anticipated to Grow at Significant Rate

Transdermal patches are widely used nowadays in the treatment of motion sickness. The transdermal patches are prefered due to ease of use, cost-effectiveness and availability. The patch is applied to the hairless skin behind the ear and is used to treat the motion sickness caused by the anaesthesia during the surgeries. According to the world health organization, about 234.2 million major surgeries are performed around the globe every year. Owing to the growing number of surgical interventions across the globe coupled with the launch of new products, the market for transdermal scopolamine patches are expected to grow at a significant rate.

Also, the growing number of domestic and international travellers around the globe and the usage of scopolamine to treat motion sickness during travelling expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to have Significant Market Share

North America region is anticipated to have significant market share owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure and the presence of key market players. Also, a growing number of surgeries in the region, an increasing number of travellers coupled with product launches are anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. According to the U.S. Travel Association, U.S. domestic travel has increased by 1.9% in 2018, a total of 2.3 billion person-trips. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at significant rates owing to increased expenditure on healthcare, presence of medium and small-sized market players and growing medical tourism for the surgeries in the region.

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Scopolamine Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2023), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Scopolamine (2020-2023)

─Global Scopolamine Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2023)

─Global Scopolamine Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Scopolamine Market Analysis by Application

─Global Scopolamine Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Scopolamine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Scopolamine Market Forecast (2020-2023)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Scopolamine report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Scopolamine product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

