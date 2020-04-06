South America Acrylic Adhesives Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2025

South America Acrylic Adhesives market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

South America acrylic adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.5% during the forecast period.

The South America Acrylic Adhesives market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like 3M, Arkema Group, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA among others

Scope of the Report

The changing interests of customers are also reflecting on the way they buy their goods or products. Though more than half of appliances sold in 2018, were through store-based retailers, the share taken by online-only players has also grown rapidly. Non-retail channels such as builders and construction merchants occupied approximately 9% of the share, whereas the rest is divided among the online-only sales, store-based sales, and store retailers who have an online presence too. This intense competition among all the channels is increasing the pricing pressure among various vendors.

Key Market Trends

Packaging Industry to Drive the Market Demand

– The packaging industry dominates the consumption of acrylic adhesives, as they are widely useful in the manufacturing of various products, such as tapes, cases, labels, and cartons.

– In South America, countries such as Brazil, Chile and Argentina have strong dependency on processed and packaged food.

– Further, growing e-commerce, online food deliveries, and innovation and development related to product packaging have been influencing the demand for packaging materials in the region.

– Hence, all such trends influencing the demand for packaging materials are further increasing the consumption of acrylic adhesives in packaging industry.

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: South America Acrylic Adhesives Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

