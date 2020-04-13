Cannabis Extraction Market 2020 Analysis and Professional Outlook – MediPharm Labs Corp, Valens GroWorks Corp, Indiva Limited

The Cannabis Extraction Market report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Cannabis Extraction Market. It provides the Cannabis Extraction industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Cannabis Extraction study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

A cannabis extract is any oil-like substance that concentrates the chemical compounds like THC or CBD from the cannabis plant. A variety of methods exist for separating cannabinoids from plant material and concentrating them into a cannabis extract. Water, butane, alcohol, ethanol, and CO2 are all used as solvents to complete the extraction process and deliver a highly potent end product (hash, shatter, wax, budder, oil etc.) that are used for dabbing or vaporizing. Some of these products are not yet legal but are expected to join the marketplace sometime after legalization.

Key players in the report:

Westleaf Inc, MediPharm Labs Corp, Valens GroWorks Corp, Indiva Limited, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, Peridot Labs, Halo, BAS Research, Inc, Einstein Labs, C21 Investments Inc and Others.

This research report covers some extremely prominent attributes related to the Cannabis Extraction market such as production, regional market share, price, supply and demand, size, product profit, value, capacity, and market growth rate. Geographically the Cannabis Extraction market report encompasses all the key manufacturers from different regions of the world.

Product Segments of the Cannabis Extraction Market on the basis of Types are:

Solvent & Solvent less Extraction

Dry-sieve Extraction (Solvent-less)

Water Extraction (Solvent-less)

Rosin Press Extraction (Solvent-less)

Isopropyl Oil or Quick-Wash ISO Extraction (Solvent)

Butane Honey Oil Extraction (BHO)

Supercritical Co2 Oil Extraction (Solvent)

Ethanol Extraction (Solvent)

Application Segments of the Cannabis Extraction Market on the basis of Application are:

Food

Medicine

Cosmetics

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Key players of the global Cannabis Extraction market are profiled on the basis of various factors, which include recent developments, business strategies, financial strength, weaknesses, and main business. The Cannabis Extraction report offers a special assessment of top strategic moves of leading players such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, new product launch, and partnership.

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the global Cannabis Extraction market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Cannabis Extraction market size analysis for the review period 2015-2026.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Cannabis Extraction market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Cannabis Extraction market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Cannabis Extraction report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

