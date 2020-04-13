Transport Management System Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Descartes, JDA Software, Manhattan Associates

The report titled “Transport Management System Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global Transport Management System market size was 9800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 26800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.4% during 2019-2025.

A transportation management system (TMS) is a subset of supply chain management and is centered mainly on transportation and logistics.

Rapidly growing economies offer opportunities and challenges to the transportation industries. Increased shipment of goods across the globe is a major cause behind channel congestion and increase in competition between market players. Thus, requirement of transportation management system is increasing due to need for safety standards while transportation, storage and handling of goods.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Transport Management System Market: Descartes, JDA Software, Manhattan Associates, Oracle, SAP and others.

Global Transport Management System Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Transport Management System Market on the basis of Types are:

Transport Sourcing

Capacity Management

Performance Management

Network Design

Shipping Consolidation

Route Planning

On the basis of Application , the Global Transport Management System Market is segmented into:

Railways

Roadways

Regional Analysis For Transport Management System Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Transport Management System Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Transport Management System Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Transport Management System Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Transport Management System Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Transport Management System Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

