Card Personalization Equipment Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2019-2025

The Card Personalization Equipment market was valued at 780 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1350 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

A Card Personalization Equipment can produce a individually specific card instead of a generic card. During the personalization process, the plastic cards or smart cards are personalized according to the individual project or customer requirements. The personalization process includes different sub-systems and technologies such as laser engraving and high-end printing systems (thermal printing, dye-sublimation), lamination or embossing.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Card Personalization Equipment Market: Datacard, Muehlbauer, Atlantic Zeiser, Emperor Technology, NBS, Matica, Ulian Equipment and others.

Third, North America occupied 33.37% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively account for around 27.39% and 22.00% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 31.53% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

Global Card Personalization Equipment Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Card Personalization Equipment Market on the basis of Types are:

Small-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

Mid-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

High-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

On the basis of Application , the Global Card Personalization Equipment Market is segmented into:

Financial

Government

Healthcare

Commercial

Other

Regional Analysis For Card Personalization Equipment Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Card Personalization Equipment Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

