Building Panels Market 2020 Growth and Latest Technology Advancements- Panasonic, Saint-Gobain, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, CRH

Top Companies: Panasonic, Saint-Gobain, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, CRH, Lafarge, Evonik Industries, Huntsman, Dow Corning, Fletcher Building, Boral Limited, Armstrong World Industries, Kingspan Group, OCI Company, LG Hausys, BMC Stock Holdings, Red Sea Housing Services, Atas International, Mueller, Innovative Metals Company, Murus Company

Building panels are used to construct the external and internal features of a building. Specific types of panels can be used to insulate the interior parts of a structure. They can be in the form of pre-fabricated concrete blocks or structural insulated panels (SIPs).

Building Panels Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Types:

By Type

Concrete panels

Vacuum insulated panels (VIP)

Structural insulated panels (SIP)

Wood panels

By Material

Concrete

Plastic

Metal

Wood

Silica

Application:

Residential

Non-Residential

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

