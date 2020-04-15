Artificial Intelligence Market 2020 Is Booming Worldwide | Top Key Players : IBM, Intel, Nuance Communications, IFLYTEK

The Artificial Intelligence Market report is a collection of pragmatic information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence market size was 349 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6275.9 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 51.1% during 2019-2025.

The prominent players in the global Artificial Intelligence market are:

IBM, Intel, Nuance Communications, IFLYTEK, Microsoft, Salesforce, ZTE Corporation, Infosys Limited, H2O.ai.

There are a number of different Artificial Intelligence technologies that may be useful in telecoms.

These include:

Self-optimising networks (SON), where the network’s goals and limits are set by designers, and the network’s control software works within those boundaries to make the network as efficient as possible;

Deep neural networks may enable machines perform human like tasks, allowing them to help digitalizing the business and providing better customer engagement;

Software defined networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) will increase the diversity of possible traffic through the network. Both services and bundles will be able to become more sophisticated, with customers even able to interact with the services behind the network.

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report from Market Insights Reports covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. The market size section gives the market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints look at the external factors influencing the growth of the market. Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market.

Market segment by Types

Customer Analytics

Network Security

Network Optimization

Others

Market segment by Application

Network Optimization

Network Security

Customer Analytics

Others

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last five years are identified. The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

