Business
Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market 2020 to Witness Huge Growth by 2020 | Outokumpu OYJ, Tata Steel, Arcelormittal S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation, Sandvik Materials Technology AB
Innovate Insights unravels its new study titled “Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2017-2023)”. Effective exploratory techniques such as qualitative and quantitative analysis have been used to discover accurate data.
The Duplex Stainless Steel Market was estimated to be worth USD XXX billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD XXX billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period of 2018-2023. The Duplex Stainless Steel industry is highly competitive, due to a large degree of fragmentation in the market. Despite the fragmentation, the market is largely tied by the regulatory requirements for establishment and operation.
Impact of Covid-19 in Duplex Stainless Steel Market
The utility-owned segment is mainly being driven by increasing financial incentives and regulatory supports from the governments globally. The current utility-owned Duplex Stainless Steel are affected primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the projects in China, the US, Germany, and South Korea are delayed, and the companies are facing short-term operational issues due to supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to get highly affected by the spread of the COVID-19 due to the effect of the pandemic in China, Japan, and India. China is the epic center of this lethal disease. China is a major country in terms of the chemical industry.
The scope of the report is limited to the application of the type, and distribution channel. The regions considered in the scope of the report include – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. This report presents the worldwide Duplex Stainless Steel market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014–2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
The major manufacturers covered in this report:
Outokumpu OYJ
Tata Steel
Arcelormittal S.A.
Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation
Sandvik Materials Technology AB
Posco Group
Acerinox S.A.
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
Daido Steel Co. Ltd.
Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd.
AK Steel Holding Corporation
Thyssenkrupp AG
Voestalpine AG
Carpenter Technology Corporation
The prime objective of this Duplex Stainless Steel research report is to define the size of the different segments and the geographies as well as to forecast the trends that are likely to gain traction in the following couple of years.
Regional Analysis in the Duplex Stainless Steel Market
The biggest demand for Duplex Stainless Steel from North America, Europe, and countries, like China. Asia-Pacific is home to the world’s fastest-growing market for Duplex Stainless Steel, which is reflected in the size of its industry and the rapid rate of expansion in output over recent years. Currently, different companies are aiming to produce Duplex Stainless Steel in many other countries, with current and new areas and projects that are undergoing continuous exploration and feasibility tests.
Market segment by Type, can be split into:
Lean Duplex
Duplex
Super Duplex
Market segment by Application, can be split into:
Oil & Gas Industry
Desalination Industry
Chemical Industry
Pulp & Paper Industry
Construction Industry
Others
The Duplex Stainless Steel report highlights the most recent market trends. Duplex Stainless Steel report unveils vulnerabilities that may emerge because of changes in business activities or presentation of another item in the market. It is designed in such a way that it provides an evident understanding of industry. This Duplex Stainless Steel market report is generated with the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology. It explains investigation of the existing scenario of the global market, which takes into account several market dynamics. Duplex Stainless Steel report also perceives the different drivers and limitations affecting the market amid the estimate time frame.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.