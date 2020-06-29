Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | AC Propulsion, Corinex, Coritech

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) describes a system in which plug-in electric vehicles, such as electric cars (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), communicate with the power grid to sell demand response services by either delivering electricity into the grid or by throttling their charging rate.

Large-scale electric vehicle ordered charging can optimize power system operation, reduce peak loads, thus improving the operation safety and economy of power system. Compared with the traditional fuel vehicles, electric vehicles can greatly reduce primary energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Many countries have set objectives to expand the EV market in the coming decades, and each has taken a different approach to the policy enablers that they hope will help stimulate the market in the near term. Their motivations are similar: to improve air quality in vehicle-dense urban areas, to reduce transportation sector emissions of GHGs, and to achieve greater energy independence by reducing foreign oil imports.

Shortcomings in vehicle uptake have been feared by many to be the result of driver anxiety about vehicle range. Frequently, policy proposals to solve vehicle range issues call for networks of high capacity charging stations. In theory, giving drivers the ability to charge vehicles on-the-go could reduce range anxiety and mimic the refueling infrastructure to which drivers of gasoline-powered cars have become accustomed.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) 4900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Industry

Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) industry players.

GLOBAL VEHICLE-TO-GRID (V2G) INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Unidirectional V2G

Bidirectional V2G

Application–

Peak power sales

Spinning reserves

Base load power

Peak power as a form of direct load control (DLC)

Peak power to reduce demand charges

Reactive power

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

AC Propulsion, Corinex, Coritech, EnBW, Endesa, EnerDel, EV Grid, Hitachi, Next Energy, NRG Energy, PG&E

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market”

144- Number of Tables and Figures.

110- Pages.

