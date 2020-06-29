Global Permanent Magnets Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Hitachi Metals, TDK, Magnequench

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Permanent Magnets market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Permanent magnets are objects made from a material that is magnetized and creates its own persistent magnetic field. Permanent magnets are made out of substances like magnetite (Fe3O4), the most magnetic naturally occurring mineral, or neodymium, a powerfully magnetic synthetic substance.

Rising demand for miniaturization coupled with advancement in technology that leads to the availability of better quality ferrite magnets and neo magnets with lesser dysprosium content, together, will drive the market to $18.8 billion by 2018. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing markets for permanent magnet. Developing economies such as China and India are act as a growth engine for many industries that include automotive, consumer electronics, and medical technologies. These growing industries drive the growth in the region. The market here is expected to experience highest revenue growth during the next five years.

The factors that drive growth in the permanent magnet market include high demand from current & emerging applications, development, and modernization of infrastructure, increased demand for efficiency & miniaturization, and initiatives of associations & regulatory bodies. The factors that hinder the growth of this market are the fluctuating costs of raw materials, lack of quality control across developing countries, and huge investments required in R&D and technology.

China is the leading manufacturer of low cost permanent magnet. The Chinese producers were able to produce low cost permanent magnet owing to government support and subsidies, cheap labor cost, and the presence of only a few environment & health policies. It was practically impossible for producers outside China to offer at a lower cost, and operate profitably, which resulted in a closure of magnet plants outside China. China in turn became the leading producer of permanent magnet. Moreover, China has also developed an exclusive full scale competitive advantage on rare earth elements (REE) mining technology, production technology, processing technology, and human capital.

But, the market is growing with increasing number of applications in several industries. Quite a few associations and government authorities are taking the initiative for further research and development to expand the technological know-how and applications. For example, IEEE Magnetics (U.S.) focuses on basic development, designs, and applications of magnetic devices. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) (U.S.) focuses on the development of measurements, standards, and technology to improve the productivity of the product. Most of the companies have been focusing mainly on R&D in order to develop new and improved products .The companies have extensively applied expansion (either geographic or capacity expansion) as a growth strategy for this market, to increase their market share.

SmCo magnets can be used for the widest temperature range, followed by Alnico magnets. But their magnetic properties are not that high. Ferrite magnets are the cheapest permanent magnet, hence they are consumed in the largest proportion, but their usage is limited by an operable temperature range and lower magnetic energy product. The NdFeB magnet has confined usage in high temperature applications. But in combination with cobalt and dysprosium its temperature properties are enhanced and used widely in applications where miniaturization is an important design criterion.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Permanent Magnets 4900 market in 2020.

“

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Permanent Magnets market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Permanent Magnets business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Permanent Magnets business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Permanent Magnets industry in this study.

Type–

NdFeB magent

Ferrite magent

Application–

Auto industry

Household appliance industry

Computer acoustical product

Electronic toys

others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Permanent Magnets industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Permanent Magnets Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Hitachi Metals, TDK, Magnequench, FDK, Vacuumschmelze, Arnold, Philips, Cosmo Ferrites, Nicrra, Nec/Tokin, Tengam Engineering, DMEGC, JPMF Guangdong, Aerospace Magnet & Magneto, Sinomag Technology, Bgrimm Magnetic, Jinchuan Electronics, Tianyuan Technolog

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to Permanent Magnets business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the Permanent Magnets market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

Detailed Overview Of Permanent Magnets industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of Permanent Magnets Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

