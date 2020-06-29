Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | GE Measurement & Control, Olympus Corporation, Magnaflux

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

Non-destructive testing equipment is a wide group of equipment used in science and industry to evaluate the properties of a material, component or system without causing damage. Common NDT methods include ultrasonic, magnetic-particle, liquid penetrant, radiographic, remote visual inspection, eddy-current testing, and low coherence interferometry.

Non-Destructive Testing Equipment is a huge market, and the total sum of the industry is more than 1.8 Billion US dollars in 2014. Moreover, this industry continuously increases, with the development of global economy.

The United States is the largest market of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment, which occupies average 31.42 percent of global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment procedures per year. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively have around 50 percent of the global total industry. Other main regions which take important part in this industry include Japan and some Industrial countries.

According to the research, the most potential market in the main countries of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment industry is China, determined by its rapid growth of economy. Besides, Southeast Asia, Japan and India should also be focused by the investors. They are the potential consumers of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment. India is also a rapidly developing economy.

The market of the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment is growing fast due to people's more concentration on safety. Although the market scale is still limited at present, but the potential is considerable.

The Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market is consolidated in nature. Various players are adopting competitive strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions and capitalizing untapped opportunities in the emerging economies of India and China, to sustain and gain market penetrartion across the globe. Some key players of this market include GE Measurement & Control, Olympus Corporation, Magnaflux, YXLON, Nikon Metrology NV, Zetec, Mistras, karl deutsch, Proceq, Sonatest, Union, Dndt, Huari, Aolong, Zhongke Innovation, Quanrui, Hongxu, Siui, IDEA, Runqi.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment 4900 market in 2020.

“

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Industry

Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Non-Destructive Testing Equipment industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Non-Destructive Testing Equipment industry players.

GLOBAL NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Non-Destructive Testing Equipment business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Non-Destructive Testing Equipment industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

X-Ray

ultrasonic

magnetic particle

Penetrant flaw detection

eddy current test

other

Application–

Electricity

Oil and gas

Automotive

Aerospace

Other

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

GE Measurement & Control, Olympus Corporation, Magnaflux, YXLON, Nikon Metrology NV, Zetec, Mistras, karl deutsch, Proceq, Sonatest, Union, Dndt, Huari, Aolong, Zhongke Innovation, Quanrui, Hongxu, Siui, IDEA, Runqi

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to Non-Destructive Testing Equipment business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

