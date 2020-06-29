Global Aquaculture Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Marineharvest, Cooke Aquaculture, Cermaq

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Aquaculture market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Aquaculture, also known as aquafarming, is the farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, crustaceans, molluscs and aquatic plants. Aquaculture involves cultivating freshwater and saltwater populations under controlled conditions, and can be contrasted with commercial fishing, which is the harvesting of wild fish. Broadly speaking, the relation of aquaculture to finfish and shellfish fisheries is analogous to the relation of agriculture to hunting and gathering. Mariculture refers to aquaculture practiced in marine environments and in underwater habitats.

The Major regions to produce Aquaculture Industry are China, India and Europe, and those regions accounted for more than 70 % of production in total. The major consumption region is east china, Europe, United States.

Aquaculture Industry industry concentration is relatively low. In 2014, the largest producer is Marineharvest, accounted for 0.57% market share in volume and 0.89% market share in valueÃ¯Â¼Âfollowed by Cooke Aquaculture, Cermaq, Zhanjiang Guolian and Nireus Aquaculture. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese Aquaculture Industry has been made a lot of progress, and it also be advanced in the world. Otherwise, some of Chinese companies are also rather big, compared to other countriesÃ¢ÂÂ companies.

The segment products of Aquaculture products are composed by fishes, crustacean, molluscs and other products. Fishes is the largest category, which accounts for more than 66% of total consumption, the next is crustacean.

The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Aquaculture Industry brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Aquaculture Industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Aquaculture 3900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Aquaculture Industry

Global Aquaculture market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Aquaculture industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Aquaculture industry players.

GLOBAL AQUACULTURE INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Aquaculture market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Aquaculture business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Aquaculture business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Aquaculture industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Aquaculture market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Aquaculture Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Fishes

Crustaceans

Molluscs

Application–

Goldfish

Koi

Tropical Fish

Other

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Aquaculture industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Aquaculture Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Marineharvest, Cooke Aquaculture, Cermaq, Guolian Aquatic Products, Nireus Aquaculture, HUON, Dalian Zhangzidao, Shanwei Good Harvest Aquatic Products, Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Group, Hendrix Genetics, Selonda, Dahu Aquaculture Co Ltd, Dalian Jinshan, Zhan

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

