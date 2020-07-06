North America Paints And Coatings Additives Market Production, Revenue And Status forecast 2020 to 2025

The Global North America Paints And Coatings Additives Market Research Report 2020-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global North America Paints And Coatings Additives Market are ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V., Altana, AGC Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema Group, Ashland, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Cytec Industries Inc., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Dow, Eastman Chemical Company, ELEMENTIS PLC, Evonik Industries AG, The Lubrizol Corporation, Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc., Solvay and Others.

Key Market Trends

Architectural Segment to Dominate the Market

– The architectural segment includes additives used in coatings for commercial purposes, such as office buildings, warehouses, retail convenience stores, shopping malls, and residential buildings.

– Some of the majorly used additives for architectural coatings include rheological modifiers, defoamers, dispersants, and wetting agents.

– In general, the additives used for architectural coatings help in enhancing surface properties, stabilizing pigment, enhancing wetting and dispersing properties and defoaming properties, etc.

– The increasing demand for decorative coatings in houses, for greater aesthetics, is estimated to boost the demand for paint and coating additives in architectural coatings at a significant rate in the next few years.

– Thus, the demand for paints and coatings is increasing, in turn having a direct impact on the additives market.

United States to Dominate the Market

– The United States is the second-largest producer of paints and coatings globally, after China. Growing infrastructure in the United States, which is one of the major consumers of architectural coatings, is driving the market.

– The construction industry in the United States continued to expand, owing to a strong economy and positive market fundamentals for commercial real estate, along with an increase in federal and state funding for public works and institutional buildings.

– The US residential sectors growth is slower than the non-residential sector. In the country, the growing population is expected to boost the demand for housing. Furthermore, about 20 million households are projected to be constructed over the next decade. The US commercial construction sector is expected to witness growth in the next few years.

– Some of the upcoming projects that are in the pipeline for the construction sector to boom in the country are

– City officials in San Francisco recently unveiled designs for the South San Francisco Civic Center campus. It will include a new library, a parks and recreation center, and new City Council chambers. The budget for the project is estimated to be at USD 210 million.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global North America Paints And Coatings Additives market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global North America Paints And Coatings Additives market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focused in the research study. It discusses about prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global North America Paints And Coatings Additives market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses about product type and application segments of the global North America Paints And Coatings Additives market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses about the research methodology and approach North America Paints And Coatings Additives used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

