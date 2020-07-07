Asphalt Additives Market 2020 Precise Outlook -Kraton, BASF, Huntsman, Engineered Additives, ArrMaz

This report focuses on Asphalt Additives Market (2020-2026) volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Asphalt Additives market size by analyzing historical data and prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

According to the study, the global Asphalt Additives market is valued at 4.3 billion USD in 2020 is expected to reach 5.7 billion USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of roughly 4% during 2020-2026.

Key players covered:

Kraton, BASF, Huntsman, Engineered Additives, ArrMaz, Akzo Nobel, Sinopec, Honeywell, LCY CHEMICAL CORP, Zibo bridge lung, Jiangsu Jinyang, Ingevity, Evonik, Arkema, Sonneborn, Berkshire Engineering Supplies, Kao Corporation, DowDuPont, LUCOBIT and others

The leading players of Asphalt Additives Market, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Asphalt Additives market players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

Asphalt additives are substances added to asphalt to modify characteristic properties of asphalt binder. Primary reason for adding additives to asphalt is to increase the functional temperature range of asphalt. Viscosity of asphalt decreases at high temperature and increases drastically at low temperature. This hinders the usage of asphalt in roads, pavements, airfields, and parking lots made of asphalt. Usage of additives helps overcome this shortcoming. Additives are also used to enhance the binding property of asphalt by strengthening the asphalt aggregate bond. Furthermore, additives improve the film thickness of asphalt, thus preventing cracking, raveling, and deformation. This, in turn, reduces maintenance cost of asphalt-constructed structures. There are different types of asphalt additives. However, varieties that are primarily used include asphalt rubber, polymers, and chemical modifiers. Fibers and fillers are also used as additives in asphalt.

The technical barriers of asphalt additives are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Japan and USA.

Global Asphalt Additives Market Split by Product Type, Applications and Regions:

Market Segmented into Types:

Asphalt Modifier

Antistripping Agent

Asphalt Emulsifier

Surfactant Additives

Foam Stabilizer

Others



Market Segmented into Applications:

Road Construction & Paving

Roofing

Others

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of Asphalt Additives market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

The Asphalt Additives market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on value, volume, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

The competitive spectrum of the Asphalt Additives market has been dealt with firmly in the report. The vast expanse of this information is certain to help potential stakeholders and plausible new entrants gain an insight about the Asphalt Additives market and the various challenges it presents. The details about the competitive landscape presented in the report may also provide an evaluation of the prominent market vendors, their growth profiles, growth strategies, etc., helping stakeholders in quicker decision-making.

