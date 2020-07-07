PVC pipes Market Insights with Key Company Profiles-Forecast to 2026 | Dutron Group, Prince Piping System, Supreme Pipes

This report focuses on PVC pipes Market (2020-2026) volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PVC pipes market size by analyzing historical data and prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

According to the study, the global PVC pipes market is expected to register a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period (2020 – 2026).

Key players covered:

Dutron Group, Prince Piping System, Supreme Pipes, Astral Pipes, Kankai Pipes, Ori-plast, Finolex Industries Ltd., Aashirvad Pipes, Utkarsh Indin, and Others

The leading players of PVC pipes Market, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among PVC pipes market players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is the third-largest selling from of the plastic after polyethylene and polypropylene. It is beneficial over other materials because of its chemical resistance, durability, low cost and recyclability, and others; thus, it can replace wood, metal, concrete, and clay in different applications. piping systems and piping are a major application of PVC resin. PVC pipes are manufactured by the extrusion process in a variety of dimensions such that the solid wall or cellular core construction. They are resistant to corrosion, economic, fire-resistant, easy to install and handle, and its environment, with a long life. The profitable growth of the construction industry will result in increased sales of PVC pipes.

Global PVC pipes Market Split by Product Type, Applications, and Regions:

Market Segmented into Types:

Chlorinated PVC pipes

Unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) pipe

Plasticized PVC pipes

Market Segmented into Applications:

Heavy-duty plumbing

Sewer & drain

Water supply

Oil & gas

Irrigation

Others

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of PVC pipes market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

The PVC pipes market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on value, volume, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

The competitive spectrum of the PVC pipes market has been dealt with firmly in the report. The vast expanse of this information is certain to help potential stakeholders and plausible new entrants gain an insight about the PVC pipes market and the various challenges it presents. The details about the competitive landscape presented in the report may also provide an evaluation of the prominent market vendors, their growth profiles, growth strategies, etc., helping stakeholders in quicker decision-making.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter One: Introduction of PVC pipes Industry

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Technology of Product

Chapter Three: Analysis of Global Key Manufacturers

Chapter Four: 2014-2019 Global and Chinese Market of PVC pipes

Chapter Five: Market Status of Industry

Chapter Six: 2020-2026 Market Forecast of Global and Chinese PVC pipes Industry

Chapter Seven: Analysis of PVC pipes Industry Chain

Chapter Eight: Global and Chinese Economic Impact on Market

Chapter Nine: Market Dynamics of Industry

Chapter Ten: Proposals for New Project

Chapter Eleven: Research Conclusions of Global and Chinese PVC pipes Market

