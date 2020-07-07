Automotive and Industrial Lubricant Market Growth Prospects and Outlook 2020-2026 | Valvoline, Sinopec Lubricants, Exxon Mobil

This report focuses on Automotive and Industrial Lubricant Market (2020-2026) volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Automotive and Industrial Lubricant market size by analyzing historical data and prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

Key players covered:

Valvoline, Sinopec Lubricants, Exxon Mobil, GMAX Oil and Lubricants Philippines, Castrol, LE (Lubrication Engineers), Shell, Chevron, Shell Philippines, Seaoil Petroleum Corporation, Castrol, Petron, PTT Philippines, ExxonMobil, Raimol, Gulf Oil Philippines, Phoenix, and others

The leading players of Automotive and Industrial Lubricant Market, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Automotive and Industrial Lubricant market players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

A lubricant is a substance introduced to reduce friction between the surfaces in mutual contact, which ultimately reduces the heat generated when the surfaces move. It may also have the function of transmitting the forces, transport foreign particles, or heating or cooling surfaces. The friction reducing property is known as lubricity. In addition to industrial applications, lubricants are used for other purposes. Other uses include cooking (oils and fats used in frying pans in the cooking to prevent sticking of food), bio-medical uses on humans (eg lubricants for artificial joints), the review of ultrasound, medical examinations, and the use of personal lubricant for sexual purposes.

The automotive lubricant market is expected to record a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period. The main market factors studied are increasingly adopting high-performance lubricants. On the other hand, extended drain intervals and the modest impact of electric vehicles (EVs) should impede the market growth.

Global Automotive and Industrial Lubricant Market Split by Product Type, Applications and Regions:

Market Segmented into Types:

Engine Oil

Automotive Oil

Transmission and Hydraulic Fluid

Metalworking Fluid

General Industrial Oil

Gear Oil

Grease

Marine Oil

Market Segmented into Applications:

Automotive

Industrial

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of Automotive and Industrial Lubricant market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

The Automotive and Industrial Lubricant market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on value, volume, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

The competitive spectrum of the Automotive and Industrial Lubricant market has been dealt with firmly in the report. The vast expanse of this information is certain to help potential stakeholders and plausible new entrants gain an insight about the Automotive and Industrial Lubricant market and the various challenges it presents. The details about the competitive landscape presented in the report may also provide an evaluation of the prominent market vendors, their growth profiles, growth strategies, etc., helping stakeholders in quicker decision-making.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter One: Introduction of Automotive and Industrial Lubricant Industry

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Technology of Product

Chapter Three: Analysis of Global Key Manufacturers

Chapter Four: 2014-2019 Global and Chinese Market of Automotive and Industrial Lubricant

Chapter Five: Market Status of Industry

Chapter Six: 2020-2026 Market Forecast of Global and Chinese Automotive and Industrial Lubricant Industry

Chapter Seven: Analysis of Automotive and Industrial Lubricant Industry Chain

Chapter Eight: Global and Chinese Economic Impact on Market

Chapter Nine: Market Dynamics of Industry

Chapter Ten: Proposals for New Project

Chapter Eleven: Research Conclusions of Global and Chinese Automotive and Industrial Lubricant Market

