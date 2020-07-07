High Purity Sulfuric Acid Market Global Briefing by Experts 2020 to 2026 | Runma Chemical, Avantor, Asia Union Electronic Chemicals

This report focuses on the High Purity Sulfuric Acid Market (2020-2026) volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall High Purity Sulfuric Acid market size by analyzing historical data and prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

According to the study, the global High Purity Sulfuric Acid market is expected to register a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period (2020 – 2026).

Key players covered:

Runma Chemical, Avantor, Asia Union Electronic Chemicals, Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics, Mitsubishi Chemical, Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical, Chemtrade, BASF, Kanto Chemical, Zhejiang Kaisn Fluorochemical And Others

The leading players of High Purity Sulfuric Acid Market, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among High Purity Sulfuric Acid market players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

High Purity Sulfuric Acid is mainly produced and handled for application in the manufacture of electronic semiconductors and for reagent grade applications. High purity Sulphur acid is widely used in large scale integrated circuit(IC), semiconductor, and other microelectronics industries, for cleaning and etching agents. With the rapid development of the microelectronics industry, demand for electronic-grade Sulphur acid is growing and it has a very good prospect.

High Purity Sulfuric Acid is purified from general grade sulfuric acid. At present, the core technology of electronic grade sulfuric acid is monopolized by Germany, Japan, the United States, and other countries, also key technologies are seldom reported. There are only a few companies that can produce electronic grade sulfuric acid on a large scale internationally. The general grade sulfuric acid has an impact on the cost of the final product. The fluctuation of raw material would influence the price of electric grade sulfuric acid.

High Purity Sulfuric Acid is a niche market with limited players. Key suppliers usually offer a broad product line of wet electric chemicals and enjoy high recognition from the market. The top players cover BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Asia Union Electronic Chemicals, Kanto Chemical, and Avantor, etc., which are playing important roles in the global High Purity Sulfuric Acid market. In 2017, the top 3 players take a combined revenue share of 61.52% in the global market. The share of the top 10 players would cover more than 80% of the global industry.

Global High Purity Sulfuric Acid Market Split by Product Type, Applications and Regions:

Market Segmented into Types:

G2

G3

G4 and G5

Market Segmented into Applications:

Semiconductor

LCD Panel

Crystal Silicon Solar Cell

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of High Purity Sulfuric Acid market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

The High Purity Sulfuric Acid market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on value, volume, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

The competitive spectrum of the High Purity Sulfuric Acid market has been dealt with firmly in the report. The vast expanse of this information is certain to help potential stakeholders and plausible new entrants gain an insight about the High Purity Sulfuric Acid market and the various challenges it presents. The details about the competitive landscape presented in the report may also provide an evaluation of the prominent market vendors, their growth profiles, growth strategies, etc., helping stakeholders in quicker decision-making.

