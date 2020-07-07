Butadiene Market 2020: Pre and Post COVID-19 Analysis | Braskem, FPCC, JSR Corp, LyondellBasell, Evonik, Lotte

This report focuses on Butadiene Market (2020-2026) volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Butadiene market size by analyzing historical data and prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

Key players covered:

Braskem, FPCC, JSR Corp, LyondellBasell, Evonik, Lotte, TPC Group, Ineos O&P, LG Chem, CNPC, Shell Chemical, BASF, ExxonMobil, Sabina, Sinopec and Others

The leading players of Butadiene Market, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Butadiene market players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report (Up-to 20% discount):

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07072134907/global-butadiene-market-report-2020-by-key-players-types-applications-countries-market-size-forecast-to-2026-based-on-2020-covid-19-worldwide-spread/inquiry?Mode=10

Summary

Butadiene, also known as 1, 3-butadiene is either in a gaseous or refrigerated liquid state and its monomer has many commercial uses. Butadiene is inflammable in nature and needs to be handled with immense care and precision.

The production of global BD was 11652 K MT in 2011 and is expected to reach 14956 K MT by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 3.03% from 2016 to 2021. The global market is moderately concentrated with the top ten companies including Sinopec, TPC Group, Braskem, Shell Chemical, CNPC, FPCC, BASF, ExxonMobil, JSR Corp, Lotte accounting for over 60% of the global market in 2015. Other companies in the market include LyondellBasell, Ineos O&P, LG Chem, SABIC, Evonik, etc.

Butadiene is a raw material used in the production of rubber for tires, as well as for electrical appliances, footwear, plastics, asphalt, building materials, and latex. The demand for butadiene is over 1.2 billion MT per year worldwide and growing. By producing renewable butadiene, the everyday products made with it, like tires, can become more sustainable, with a smaller environmental footprint.

The technological level of butadiene in China has a big gap compared with the international advanced level. Outstanding performance in product application performance is not outstanding, the function is not strong, supporting enough, clean low level, product updates slow, long development cycle. There is little butadiene performance in China at or near the international advanced level.

Global Butadiene Market Split by Product Type, Applications, and Regions:

Market Segmented into Types:

Green (Bio-Bde)

Black (Fossil-Bde)

Market Segmented into Applications:

Styrene Butadiene Latex (SBL)

Butadiene Rubber (BR)

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Others

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of Butadiene market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

The Butadiene market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on value, volume, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

Avail discount @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07072134907/global-butadiene-market-report-2020-by-key-players-types-applications-countries-market-size-forecast-to-2026-based-on-2020-covid-19-worldwide-spread/discount?Mode=10

The competitive spectrum of the Butadiene market has been dealt with firmly in the report. The vast expanse of this information is certain to help potential stakeholders and plausible new entrants gain an insight about the Butadiene market and the various challenges it presents. The details about the competitive landscape presented in the report may also provide an evaluation of the prominent market vendors, their growth profiles, growth strategies, etc., helping stakeholders in quicker decision-making.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter One: Introduction of Butadiene Industry

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Technology of Product

Chapter Three: Analysis of Global Key Manufacturers

Chapter Four: 2014-2019 Global and Chinese Market of Butadiene

Chapter Five: Market Status of Industry

Chapter Six: 2020-2026 Market Forecast of Global and Chinese Butadiene Industry

Chapter Seven: Analysis of Butadiene Industry Chain

Chapter Eight: Global and Chinese Economic Impact on Market

Chapter Nine: Market Dynamics of Industry

Chapter Ten: Proposals for New Project

Chapter Eleven: Research Conclusions of Global and Chinese Butadiene Market

Browse full report @

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07072134907/global-butadiene-market-report-2020-by-key-players-types-applications-countries-market-size-forecast-to-2026-based-on-2020-covid-19-worldwide-spread?Mode=10

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com