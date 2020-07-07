Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market 2020 Analysis and Opportunities During COVID-19 Pandemic

This report focuses on Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market (2020-2026) volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market size by analyzing historical data and prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

According to the study, the global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market is expected to register a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2020 – 2026).

Key players covered:

Nucor, AK Steel, Voestalpine, NSSMC, ArcelorMittal, BX Steel, TISCO, JFE Steel, NLMK, Thyssen Krupp, Posco, CSC, Masteel, Ansteel and Others.

The leading players of Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

Electrical steels are distinguished by their excellent electro-magnetic properties. There are two major types of fully processed electrical steels: grain-oriented (GO) and non-oriented (NO). Non-oriented electrical steel features homogeneous magnetic properties in all directions. They are widely used as iron core materials in rotating machines ranging from large power generators to tiny precision electric motors. They are also used in the iron core of small power transformers.

The classification of non-grain oriented electrical steel includes semi-processed, fully processed, and the proportion of semi-processed, in 2017 is about 79%, and the proportion is in a decreasing trend from 2013 to 2018.

Non-grain oriented electrical steel is widely used in power generation, ac motor, household appliances, and other fields. The most proportion of non-grain oriented electrical steel is Power Generation, and the proportion in 2017 is about 32%.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second-largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23.4%.

Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Split by Product Type, Applications, and Regions:

Market Segmented into Types:

Fully Processed

Semi-processed



Market Segmented into Applications:

Power Generation

AC Motor

Household Appliances

Others

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

The Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on value, volume, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

The competitive spectrum of the Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market has been dealt with firmly in the report. The vast expanse of this information is certain to help potential stakeholders and plausible new entrants gain an insight about the Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market and the various challenges it presents. The details about the competitive landscape presented in the report may also provide an evaluation of the prominent market vendors, their growth profiles, growth strategies, etc., helping stakeholders in quicker decision-making.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter One: Introduction of Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Industry

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Technology of Product

Chapter Three: Analysis of Global Key Manufacturers

Chapter Four: 2014-2019 Global and Chinese Market of Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel

Chapter Five: Market Status of Industry

Chapter Six: 2020-2026 Market Forecast of Global and Chinese Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Industry

Chapter Seven: Analysis of Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Industry Chain

Chapter Eight: Global and Chinese Economic Impact on Market

Chapter Nine: Market Dynamics of Industry

Chapter Ten: Proposals for New Project

Chapter Eleven: Research Conclusions of Global and Chinese Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market

