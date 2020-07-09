Non-alcoholic Beverages And Soft Drinks Market Growing Demands and Business Opportunities 2020 to 2026

The Non-alcoholic Beverages And Soft Drinks Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on Markets and materials, capacities and on the changing structure of the Non-alcoholic Beverages And Soft Drinks.

Profiling Top Companies: Attitude Drinks Inc., Coca-Cola Company, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Danone, DydoDrinco, Inc., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Parle Agro Ltd, San Benedetto

Non-alcoholic beverages are drinks that contain less than 0.5% alcohol by volume. Beverages such as fulfilling several functions in the human body such as hydration and abundant sources of nutrients needed by the human body. Non-alcoholic beverages increased energy level by providing the necessary sugar and calories. Changing consumer preferences and growing health consciousness among consumers, thereby increasing the consumption of functional drinks followed by the rising popularity of non-alcoholic beverages in countries enforce alcohol prohibition laws such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Iran are driving growth in the worldwide market.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Carbonated Drinks

Fruit And Vegetable Juice Drinks

Functional Drink

Tea and Coffee

Dairy Drinks

Others

Market segment by Application, split into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

FoodService Stores

Others

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for company executives, marketing executive, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

