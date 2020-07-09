Industrial Gas Market Size, Status and Industry Outlook During 2020 to 2030

The global report of Industrial Gas Industry explores the company profiles, product applications, types and segments, capacity, production value, and market shares for each and every company. The Report Monitors 2020 to 2026 Market Development Trends Of All Industrial Gas Market Report And Analysis Of Demand, Consumption-Production And Market Trends.

The global industrial gas market is expected to decline from $101.8 billion in 2019 to $100.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of % from 2021 and reach $100.1 billion in 2023.

Top Companies in the global Industrial Gas Market are

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTC:AIQUY); The Linde Group; Praxair, Inc.; Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD); Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp and Others.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global industrial gas market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global industrial gas market. Africa was the smallest region in the global industrial gas market.

The food and beverage industry is increasingly utilizing food-grade industrial gases to keep the food products safe and fresh. Food grade gases are high purity gases complying with food grade standards. Food grade industrial gases include nitrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide which are used to chill, freeze and package a variety of food products such as dairy and frozen products, beverages, fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, seafood, convenience food, bakery and confectionery. The demand of health-conscious consumers for fewer additives, safer and fresher food products also increases the demand for industrial gases, which can sometimes be used in place of chemical ingredients.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Nitrogen; Oxygen; Carbon Dioxide; Hydrogen; Others – Industrial Gas

2) By End-User Industry: Chemicals; Metallurgy; Manufacturing; Food & Beverage; Healthcare; Others

3) By Mode of Supply: Bulk; Packaging; Pipe Line

4) By Packaging: Cylinders; Bottles; Canisters; Cartridges; Cryogenic Tanks/Vessels; Others

Subsegments Covered: Construction Industrial Gas; Agricultural Implement; Mining And Oil And Gas Field Industrial Gas; Woodworking And Paper Industrial Gas; Other Industrial Industrial Gas; Printing Industrial Gas And Equipment; Semiconductor Industrial Gas; Food Product Industrial Gas; Other Commercial And Service Industry Industrial Gas; Photographic And Photocopying Equipment; Optical Instrument And Lens; HVAC And Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment; Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment; Heating Equipment (except Warm Air Furnaces); Special Die And Tool, Die Set, Jig, And Fixture; Machine Tool; Industrial Mold; Rolling Mill And Other Metalworking Industrial Gas; Cutting Tool And Machine Tool Accessory; Commercial Internal Combustion Engines; Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units; Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment; Speed Changer, Industrial High-Speed Drive, And Gear

Regions covered By Industrial Gas Market Report 2020 To 2026 are

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other)

