Autonomous Cars Market 2020 Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2030

The global report of Autonomous Cars Industry explores the company profiles, product applications, types and segments, capacity, production value, and market shares for each and every company. The Report Monitors 2020 to 2026 Market Development Trends Of All Autonomous Cars Market Report And Analysis Of Demand, Consumption-Production And Market Trends.

The global autonomous cars market is expected decline from $24.10 billion in 2019 and to $23.33 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.19%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $37.22 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 16.84%.

Top Companies in the global Autonomous Cars Market are

BMW Group, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)., Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Nissan Motor Corporation, Daimler AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Volvo Group, Waymo LLC and Others.

The autonomous cars market consists of sales of autonomous cars and related services. An autonomous car means navigating a vehicle without human input from passengers using sensing equipment (LIDAR), environmental sensitive control equipment, and navigation equipment.

North America was the largest region in the autonomous cars market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the fastest growing region in the autonomous cars market in the forecast period.

Full automation vehicles is a key trend in the autonomous cars market. The full automation vehicles are capable of performing all driving functions in all circumstances, these vehicles are being designed to be used as robo-taxis, among others, such as Waymo. Eventually, these self-driving cars will blend into U.S. roadways by improving technology across six stages of driver assistance in the coming years from No automation (where a fully engaged driver is still required) to full autonomation (where an automated vehicle runs independently, without a human driver). Tesla has confirmed that it plans to provide a software update to its vehicles sometime by the end of 2019 or early 2020. Also, according to Wired, by the end of 2020, Teslas will be fully autonomous.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: semi-autonomous vehicles, fully-autonomous vehicles and Others.

2) By application : civil, robot taxi, ride hail, ride share and Others.

Rise in the development of smart cities is a key factor driving the growth of the autonomous cars market. The electric autonomous cars help reduce air pollution in smart cities and also help to fight climate change. By using driverless cars, traffic accidents can be decreased by 90%, significantly improving the safety of our roads. Several countries such as Mexico, Canada and the United States are deploying digital infrastructure to promote communication between vehicles and networks to collect essential information, thereby reducing traffic congestion and improving road safety. Therefore, rise in the development of smart cities is expected to drive the growth of the autonomous cars market.

Regions covered By Autonomous Cars Market Report 2020 To 2026 are

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other)

