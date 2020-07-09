5G Infrastructure Equipment Market 2020 Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2030

The global report of 5G Infrastructure Equipment Industry explores the company profiles, product applications, types and segments, capacity, production value, and market shares for each and every company. The Report Monitors 2020 to 2026 Market Development Trends Of All 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market Report And Analysis Of Demand, Consumption-Production And Market Trends.

The global 5G Infrastructure Equipment market is expected to decline from $2.03 billion in 2019 and to $1.90 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.41%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $9.37 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 70.16%.

Top Companies in the global 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market are

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), Fujikura Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Beldon, Intel Corporations, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, and Huawei Technologies Co. and Others.

The 5G infrastructure equipment market comprises of revenue generated by the sales of 5G network hardware or network communication devices supporting 5G technology by establishments that design, build or develop these 5G network infrastructure. The 5G infrastructures include spectrum, Macro-network, small cell, and other network domains.

North America was the largest region in the 5G Infrastructure Equipment market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The Internet of Things (IoT) that has been transforming businesses and peoples lives, is continuing to ignite new innovations. IoT represents one of the key growth opportunities for 5G telecommunication service providers. A number of factors, including increased demand from consumers and enterprises, and the availability of more affordable devices, is driving the adoption the Internet of Things (IoT) which in turn is expected to drive 5G infrastructure. 5G will be driven largely by IoT applications including remote healthcare, traffic safety and control, smart grid automation, industrial application and control, and remote manufacturing, training, surgery and education. Growth in IoT technology will drive significant operator investment in 5G technology, spectrum and infrastructure.

1) By Communication Infrastructure: Small Cell; Macro Cell; Radio Access Network (RAN); Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

2) By Network Technology: Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV); Mobile Edge Computing (MEC); Fog Computing (FC)

Rise in the development of smart cities is a key factor driving the growth of the 5G Infrastructure Equipment market. The electric 5G Infrastructure Equipment help reduce air pollution in smart cities and also help to fight climate change. By using driverless cars, traffic accidents can be decreased by 90%, significantly improving the safety of our roads. Several countries such as Mexico, Canada and the United States are deploying digital infrastructure to promote communication between vehicles and networks to collect essential information, thereby reducing traffic congestion and improving road safety. Therefore, rise in the development of smart cities is expected to drive the growth of the 5G Infrastructure Equipment market.

Regions covered By 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market Report 2020 To 2026 are

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other)

