Genito-Urinary Drugs Market Size, Status and Global Outlook During 2020 to 2030

The global genito-urinary drugs market is expected to decline from $54.2 billion in 2019 to $43.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -19.3%. The decline is mainly due to the disruption caused by the lockdown measure across various countries to contain COVID-19 spread. Currently there is less demand for genito-urinary drugs mainly as people are staying at home and are less likely to get exposed to factors that might cause genito-urinary infections, or other hormonal diseases caused by lifestyle changes or eating habits. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 and reach $61.4 billion in 2023.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTC:DSNKY); Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE); Bayer AG; Astellas Pharma Inc; Allergan Plc and Others.

North America was the largest region in the global genito-urinary drugs market, accounting for 55% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global genito-urinary drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global genito-urinary drugs market.

The launch of combination products for the treatment of urinary tract infections is an emerging trend in the genito-urinary disorder drugs market. Competitors in the market are developing combination drugs to fight multi-drug resistant bacteria and also expanding indications for existing drugs for the treatment of genito-urinary disorders. For instance, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. offers ZERBAXA, a combination drug of a novel cephalosporin and a beta-lactamase inhibitor used for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections.

1) By Type: Hormonal Contraceptives; Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy; Drugs For Infertility; Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction; Drugs For Urinary Incontinence And Overactive Bladder; Drugs For Infections And Others; Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy; Diuretics

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores; Others

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral; Parenteral; Others

4) By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs; Generic Drugs

5) By Mode Of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs; Over-The-Counter Drugs

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other)

