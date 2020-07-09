Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market, delivering a must-read report for industry stakeholders wanting to understand the strategic landscape of this increasing sector. Readers will find an in-depth analysis of the market and how it will impact existing traditional markets, as well as insights into future development and opportunities across the globe.

According to the study, The global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) market is valued at 204.3 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 323.3 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2026.

Key Players:

Kemira, Albemarle, Vertellus, Milliken Chemical, Mare Holding (AkzoNobel), Ineos, Chevron Phillips Chemical, request free sample for complete list of companies.

The leading players of industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) is basic or neutral type sizing agent. It is wax like chemicals. ASA is manly used as internal sizing chemicals for paper.

In global market, the production of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) increases from 53767 MT in 2012 to 59472 MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 2.55%. In 2017, the global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) market is led by North America, capturing about 35.86% of global Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) production. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.85% of production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) are Kemira? Albemarle, Vertellus, Milliken Chemical, etc. Kemira is the world leader, holding 24.74% production market share in 2017. The manufacturing locations are China and Austria.

North America was the largest regional market for Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA), with revenue exceeding USD 66.6 million in 2017.

In application, Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) downstream is wide and recently Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Sizing Agent and Curing Agent and others. Globally, the Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Sizing Agent for paper making which accounts for nearly 79.42% of total downstream consumption of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA).

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production of Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) is estimated to be 84527 MT.

Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride (ASA) Market Segmentation by types, Applications and regions:

Market Segment by Type covers:

OSA

ODSA

NSA

DDSA

Others

Market Segmented by Applications:

Sizing Agent

Curing Agent

Other

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

