Lutetium Oxide Market 2020 Precise Outlook – Treibacher, China Minmetals Rare Earth, Longyi Heavy Rare-Earth

According to the study, The global Lutetium Oxide market is valued at 73 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 132.5 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026.

Key Players:

Treibacher, China Minmetals Rare Earth, Longyi Heavy Rare-Earth, Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry, Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group, Chenguang Rare Earth, Jiangyin Jiahua Advanced Material Resouces, Jiangsu Guosheng Rare-earth, Gansu Rare Earth New Material, Yongxing Chemical Industry, request free sample for complete list of companies.

Summary

Lutetium oxide, a white solid, is a cubic compound of lutetium sometimes used in the preparation of specialty glasses. It is also called lutecia. It is a lanthanide oxide, also known as a rare earth.

At present, the global Lutetium Oxide market is dominated by Chinese enterprises. China is the world’s largest production area of Lutetium Oxide. In 2016, China accounted for 96% of the global production share. China, North America, Europe and Japan are the world’s leading consumer regions. However, the consumption of downstream enterprises is dispersed and unstable. Chinese companies and the government’s bargaining power is weak, the market price is not dominated by manufacturers

Lutetium Oxide Market Segmentation by types, Applications and regions:

Market Segment by Type covers:

3N

4N

4.5N

Others

Market Segmented by Applications:

Glass and Ceramics

Laser Crystals

Catalyst

Alloy and Permanent Magnet Material

Optical Dopant and Phosphors

Others

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

