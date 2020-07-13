Asphalt Shingles Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Owens Corning, CertainTeed, Atlas Roofing, IKO Group

The report titled “Asphalt Shingles Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Asphalt Shingles market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

An asphalt shingle is a type of wall or roof shingle that uses asphalt for waterproofing. It is one of the most widely used roofing covers in North America because it has a relatively inexpensive up-front cost and is fairly simple to install.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Asphalt Shingles Market: GAF Materials, Owens Corning, CertainTeed, Atlas Roofing, IKO Group, Malarkey Roofing, PABCO, TAMKO Building Products, Polyglass USA, Tarco, Henry Company, Siplast and others.

High-performance laminated

Laminated

Three-tab

Residential

Commercial

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Asphalt Shingles Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

– Detailed overview of Asphalt Shingles Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Asphalt Shingles Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Asphalt Shingles Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Asphalt Shingles Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

