OTC Consumer Health Products (Powder Form) Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, American Health, GlaxosmithKline plc, Ipsen, Sanofi S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bayer AG, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd. and others.

OTC consumer health products include the OTC pharmaceutical products which can be defined as the drugs which can be purchased by the customers without the physician’s prescription. In addition, OTC consumer health products include nutritional supplements and sports nutrition products, among others. The market for OTC consumer health products (powder form) has been segmented on the basis of indication and distribution channel. On the basis of indication, the market has been segmented into skin care products, nutritional supplement products, oral care products, wound care management products, gastrointestinal products and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into hospital pharmacy, independent pharmacies and retail stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets and others.

Based on indication, this TMR report segments the global OTC consumer health products market into skin care products, oral care products, nutritional supplements, gastrointestinal products, and wound care management products. In 2016, the nutritional supplements segment served the maximum demand, and is expected to remain most fruitful aspect of the market throughout the forecast period, which is primarily attributed to the growing demand for vitamins and dietary supplements and the sports nutrition products.

Skin Care Products

Oral Care Products

Nutritional Supplements

Wound Care Management Products

Gastrointestinal Products



Hospital Pharmacy

Independent Pharmacies

Online Sales

Other

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilisation rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global OTC Consumer Health Products (Powder Form) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

