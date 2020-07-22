The global Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare market is expected to grow from USD 651.7 million in 2019 to USD 3,347.3 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 32.9%.

This market research report provides in-depth information on trends, dynamics, revenue opportunities, competitive landscape, and recent developments in the global Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare market. The historic years considered for the study are 2015-2017, base year is 2018, estimated year is 2019, and forecast period is 2020-2024.

Key players operating in the global Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare market are Zugara Inc., Vuzix Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Artoolworks Inc, Augmented Pixels Co., Kooaba Ag, and Layar B. V.

Market Definition

The technological improvement of superimposing computer-generated content over a live view of the world is known as augmented reality (AR). With the help of sensors such as cameras and computer components the digital information is integrated into the real-time environment and is becoming more beneficial for medical academics and imaging.

Market Drivers

• Increased demand for virtual reality

Market Restraints

• Higher implementation cost and data breach concern

Critical Questions Answered in the Report

 What are the key trends in the global Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare market?

 How the market (and its various sub segments) has grown in last four years and what would be the growth rate in next five years?

 What are the key strategies adopted by the major vendors to lead in the global Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare market?

 What is the market share of the top vendors?

Download Free Sample : https://thepiresearch.com/research-report/1611

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Architecture

2.3 Scope of the Study

2.4 Related Stakeholders

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Key Insights

3.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

3.3 Secondary Research

3.3.1 Important Sources

3.4 Market Size Estimation Approaches

3.4.1 Top-Down Approach

3.4.2 Bottom-Up Approach

3.4.3 Data Triangulation

3.5 List of Assumptions

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increased demand for virtual reality

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Higher implementation cost and data breach concern

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Model Analysis

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

5 Global Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Displays, Sensors

5.3 Input Devices

5.4 Semiconductor Components

6 Global Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Wearable

6.3 Vision-Based

6.4 Spatial

6.5 Mobile Device-Based

7 Global Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare Market, By End Users

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Laboratories

7.3 Healthcare Facilities

8 Global Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.6 South America

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Vendor Evaluation Criteria

9.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019 (%)

9.4 Recent Developments, 2016-2019

9.4.1 New Product Launches

9.4.2 Partnerships

9.4.3 Mergers or Acquisitions

9.4.4 Business Expansions

10 Company Profiles

(This section covers the Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product and Technology Offerings, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, and Key Strategies of the top market vendors. The given sequence does not represent their rankings in the market.)

10.1 Zugara Inc.

10.2 Vuzix Corporation

10.3 Qualcomm Incorporated

10.4 Artoolworks Inc

10.5 Augmented Pixels Co.

10.6 Kooaba Ag

10.7 Layar B. V.

11 Appendix

11.1 Discussion Guide

11.2 Customization Options

11.3 Related Reports

