Carbon Black Market Current and Future Demand 2026 with Top Players:Asahi Carbon Co Ltd, Birla Carbon, Black Bear Carbon BV, Cabot Corporation

Carbon Black Market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. Outstanding practice models and excellent method of research has been utilized to generate this Carbon Black Market report that aids businesses to uncover the greatest opportunities to prosper in the market. And for the same, all the major topics of the market research analysis that includes market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, major developments in the market, and top-notch research methodology have been covered in the report.

Global Carbon Black Market accounted for USD 11.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Carbon black is a material produced by the incomplete combustion of heavy petroleum products such as FCC tar, coal tar, ethylene cracking tar, and a small amount from vegetable oil. There is a growing demand for carbon black in tire, non-tire rubber, inks & coating and plastic, which is expected to play a key role in the growth of the market over the next seven years.

Drivers and Restraints of the Carbon Black Industry

Market Drivers:

High demand in plastics and coating sector application

Growth in rubber industry likely to drive carbon black demand

Advancements and developments in the carbon black market

Market Restraint:

High emission of CO2 in carbon black production

Competitive Landscape

The competitive dashboard provides a detailed comparison of Carbon Black manufacturers on valuable parameters such as key developments, key strategies, total revenue, and key product offerings. In-depth profiles of top players are included in the report to analyze their significant role in the global Carbon Black market.

Top Players: Asahi Carbon Co Ltd, Birla Carbon, Black Bear Carbon BV, Cabot Corporation, Carbon Clean Tech AG, China Synthetic Rubber Corporation, Continental Carbon Company, Jinneng Science and Technology Company Limited, Longxing Chemical Stock Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Monolith Materials Inc, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co Ltd, OCI Company Ltd, Omsk Carbon Group, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Qingzhou Boao Carbon Black.

Global Carbon Black Market Segmentation:

On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into standard grade and specialty grade.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into tire, non-tire rubber, inks & coating, and plastic.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Carbon Black market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Carbon Black market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Carbon Black market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

