Dimethyl Ether Market Research Insights, Industry Size 2020 With Top Leaders-Mitsubishi Corporation, Jiutai Energy Group, Akzo Nobel N.V

Dimethyl ether market is expected to grow at a rate of 15.4% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Dimethyl ether market report analyses the growth, due to accelerating application of dimethyl ether in oil and gas industries, dimethyl ether is widely used as an effective substitute for conservative fossil fuel.

Dimethyl ether (DME) is produced by the conversion of hydrocarbons through gasification process into synthesis gas. Synthesis gas is transformed into methanol in the existence of catalyst with consequent methanol dehydration under the presence of various catalysts such as silica-alumina. Dimethyl ether (DME) emits less pollution in the environment as compared to other which increases its adoptability in various end-user industries. Dimethyl ether (DME) is less effective than the diesel fuels, this factor can restrain its market growth.

The major players covered in the dimethyl ether market report are China Energy Limited, Mitsubishi Corporation, Jiutai Energy Group, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Chemours Company, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Ferrostaal GmbH, Grillo Werke AG, Jiutai Energy Group, Oberon Fuels, Zagros Petrochemical Company, TOTAL S.A., Grillo-Werke AG., Praxair, Inc

Global Dimethyl Ether Market, By Raw Material (Coal, Methanol, Natural Gas, Bio-Based Feedstock)

Application (Aerosol Propellant, LPG Blending, Transportation Fuel, Others)

End User (Construction, Automobile, Pesticides, Textiles, Food Ingredients, Others)

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

