Latest Updated Report on Graphite Market 2020-2026| by Major Companies:Northern Graphite, Asbury Carbons, Flinders Mines Limited, SHOWA DENKO K.K

Global graphite market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 48.28 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Graphite is a naturally-occurring mineral which is formed when certain amount of heat and pressure is applied to it. The minerals are crystalline allotrope of the carbon that forms coal. Its application can be seen in neuron moderator, brake linings, steel making, lubricant, friction product, battery, foundry and refractory. Carbon nano tubes and graphite are also used in the heat resistant composites and in carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP).

Competitive Analysis:

Global graphite market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of graphite market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Top Leaders- Northern Graphite, Asbury Carbons, Flinders Mines Limited, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Triton Minerals Ltd,, Hexagon Resources Limited, MASONGRAPHITE, Focus Graphite Inc., SGL Carbon, MERSEN, GrafTech International, HEG Limited, Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. and many more.

Global Graphite Market Trends:

Global Graphite Market By Type (Natural Graphite, Synthetic Graphite)

Application (Refractory, Foundry, Battery, Friction Product, Lubricant and Others)

End-User Industry (Automotive, Power, Electronic)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Gratomic has launched their first graphene which is a derived product of Gratomic Graphite. The graphite is mined from Namibia which is located in their Aukum Mine. The product can be used for the manufacturing of conductive pasted and inks. The formulated product will meet requirements of EMI shielding and printed flexible electronics market.

New Graphite Market Developments in 2019

In June 2018, FT Technologies announced the launch of FT205 sensor made from graphite AM3D printed device. Graphite and nylon makes the device very lightweight, due to this, it can work in any kind of environment and provides results at an altitude of 4000m, also works in temperature range of -20 degree to +70 degree.

Graphite Market Scenario:

According to Data Bridge Market Research the graphite market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of adoption rate due to increasing application of the graphite in the wind energy industry will increase the market demand. Growing demand of the graphite for lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells will augment the growth of the market. The rising demand for the manufacturing of structural composite parts used in aircraft will acts as a factor growth in the market. High thermal property of graphite will surge the demand for graphite in refractories.

Now the question is which are the other regions that graphite market should target? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Asia-Pacific graphite market and the market leaders targeting China and India to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

