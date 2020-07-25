Asia-Pacific Transcritical CO2 Market Impressive Gains Including Top Key Players-Panasonic Corp. Henry Group Industries, Carel Industries S.p.A

Asia-Pacific Transcritical CO2 Market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. Outstanding practice models and excellent method of research has been utilized to generate this Asia-Pacific Transcritical CO2 Market report that aids businesses to uncover the greatest opportunities to prosper in the market. And for the same, all the major topics of the market research analysis that includes market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, major developments in the market, and top-notch research methodology have been covered in the report.

Asia Pacific transcritical CO2 market is growing at a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Transcritical CO2 systems and compressors uses CO2 as a working fluid and these systems found various applications. For instance, it has been used as compressors in household appliances. Further, it is used in retail segments such as supermarkets and hypermarkets. In this the heat rejection happens at the pressure and temperature above the critical point in fluid region and so the process is called cooling process and the heat exchanger is called gas cooler

Asia-Pacific Transcritical CO2 Market Segmentation:

The transcritical CO2 market is segmented into two notable segments such as End User and Geography

On the basis of end-user type, the market is segmented into retail, household appliances, marine, food processing industries, transportation, ice skating rinks, and others. Retail is further sub-segmented into super market and hyper market

In February 2016, Bitzer SE with CAREL and Christof Fischer developed a transcritical CO2 compressor rack for Rottenburg training center, which is energy efficient.

Business Professionals in Transcritical CO2 Market are: Panasonic Corp. Henry Group Industries, Carel Industries S.p.A, Parker Hannifin Corp., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hussmann Corporation, Kysor Warren Corp., LU-VE S.p.A, ALFA LAVAL, Ritchie Engineering Co., Inc., Thermal Transfer Technology.

Product Launch:

In March 2018, Baltimore Aircoil Company launched the larger models of TrilliumSeries Adiabatic condenser up to 215 tons for commercial and industrial applications

In December 2017, CAREL launched first transcritical CO2 store in Beijing for controlled cold chain components, compressor racks and showcases exploiting the best electronic devices available on the market

