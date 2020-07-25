Europe Kraft Paper Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Key Players like Smurfit Kappa, International Paper, Mondi, WestRock Company, others

The market analysis and insights included in the Europe Kraft Paper Market report presents key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an essential source of guidance, which provides right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. To prosper in this competitive market place, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as this Natural Vitamins market research report. This wide-ranging market research report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector. The market drivers and restraints have been explained in the report with the use of SWOT analysis.

The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Smurfit Kappa, International Paper, Mondi, WestRock Company, Primo Tedesco S.A., BillerudKorsnäs AB, Canfor, Verso Corporation, Oji Holdings Corporation, Nordic Paper, Segezha Group, Natron-Hayat d.o.o., Heinzel Holding GmbH, SwedPaper AB and GASCOGNE PAPIER among other domestic players.

Global Europe Kraft Paper Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

Type (Specialty Kraft Paper and Sack Kraft Paper),

Product (Coated, Natural Recycled, Virgin Natural, Semi-Extensible, Extensible, High-Strength, Market Pulp, Black Kraft Paper, Colored Kraft Paper, Printed and Others),

Grade (Bleached and Unbleached),

Weight (<30GSM, 30-90 GSM, 90-120 GSM, 120-200 GSM and >200 GSM),

Finish (Machine Glazed and Smooth Finished),

Packaging Type (Consumer Packaging, Retail Packaging, Industrial Packaging and E-Commerce Packaging),

Application (Bottle Carriers, Bags and Pouches, Sacks, Envelopes, Corrugated Sheets, Composite Cans, Cartons, Clamshell Packaging, Composite Cardboard Tubes and Others),

End-User (Food and Beverages, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Stationery, Agriculture, Textile, Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Others),

Country (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Germany is dominating in Europe due to increase in online food ordering in the country. The increasing number of working population in the developing and developed nations of Europe ultimately increases the demand for packaged food and drinks among the consumers. Thus, packaging of food requires huge number of kraft paper due to its durability and flexibility.

Kraft Paper Market Country Level Analysis

Kraft paper market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, product, grade, weight, finish, packaging type, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the kraft paper market report are Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Turkey, and Rest of Europe in Europe.

In Europe region, Germany is dominating due to increasing demand of packaging of consumer goods which is boosting the market. Germany is dominating in the market with the highest CAGR of 3.3% following U.K. and Italy has 3.1% and 2.9% respectively. Increasing food ordering online in the Germany is boosting the kraft paper market.

