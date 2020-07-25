MEAT EXTRACT MARKET NEW INVESTMENT GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES BY 2027 | GIVAUDAN, BRF, CARNAD NATURAL TASTE, NEOGEN CORPORATION, OHLY, OTHERS

The Latest survey report on Meat Extract Market research gives a holistic overview of the growth and other aspects of the industry in vital countries (regions). The regions provided in this market document show the geographical boundaries across the globe. Moreover, the business report is segmented into several key regions such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) that holds the largest share in global MEAT EXTRACT market.

The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are THE LAURIDSEN GROUP INC, Givaudan, BRF, Carnad Natural Taste, NEOGEN CORPORATION, ohly, Meioh Bussan Co., Ltd, HACO AG, Kanegrade Ltd., InthacoCo.,Ltd, Nikken Foods Co,.Ltd, Colin Ingrédients, ARIAKE JAPAN Co.,Ltd., Merck KGaA, JBS GLOBAL, Maverick Biosciences, IDFamong other domestic and global players.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Meat Extract Market

Meat extract market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 7.3%in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD4,716.31million by 2027. Increasing preference of new flavoured products and development of various meat based flavoured have augmented the growth of meat extract market.

Meat extracts are enriched with various nutritional compositions which include vitamins, proteins and other micro constituents which are beneficial for the growth of human as well as for animal. Growing development of meat based products due to their unique flavour have led the consumption of different flavours such as beef, pork, chicken, lamb, game and other extracts in culinary and in various cuisines. The development of innovative meat flavoured has boosted the growth of global meat extract market.

For instance,

In August 2019, JBS GLOBAL launched an organic chicken range with a brand mark “Q” for quality. Chickens only eat the vegetarian food items this will help in maintaining the quality of the poultry meat and will be helpful for the company in maintaining the customer base.

This meat extractmarket report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Meat Extract Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of meat, the market is segmented into beef, chicken, lamb, duck and pork and others. Pork segment is dominating the meat extract market as high demand of the pork flavour in American countries have led the manufacturers to develop new pork based flavour for the culinary products. Whereas, if the consideration made on volume basis, chicken meat extract in form, flavour & seasonings are preferred mostly due to their high demand among population.

On the basis of source, global meat extract market is segmented into ruminants, poultry, swine and others. Theruminants segment is growing with the highest market share due to the highest consumption of beef meat in China, Japan &the United States countries which have seen a prominent growth in recent times as compared to earlier.

On the basis of form, global meat extract market is segmented into powder, liquid, paste, granules, oil andcapsules. Thepowder material is dominating as they are mostly easy to convey and transport and majorly the companies which are producing the meat extracts are producing it in powder form due to their applicability in food, pharmaceuticals and other applications.

On the basis of source category, global meat extract market is segmented into organic and conventional. Conventional segment is dominating the market as the production cost of the conventional sources isless as compared to the organic sources of ruminants, swine and others. The organic production require non-GMO breed animal as well as feed which are of high cost as compared to the conventional, hence covering the highest market share in meat extract market.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food products, dietary supplements, laboratory testing, beverages and others. Food products segment is covering the highest market share as all meat extracts are majorly used in food products as flavouring agent.

Meat Extract Market Country Level Analysis

In meat extract market, North America region is dominating the market due to the high consumption rate of the meat based products due to their flavouring as well as seasonings in food products in the U.S.For instance, according to OECD, in 2017, the consumption of beef & veal meat was around 12,043.76 tonnes thousand, whereas the chicken meat volume was around 18,115.04 tonnes thousand. The huge difference in volume between the beef meat and chicken meat was observed, estimating based on the pricing,and the value of the beef meat was higher and dominated the North America beef meat market. In Europe, Germany have secured the highest market share as the Germany is the highest consumer of the meat based food products and nutraceuticals. In Asian region, China have comprised the highest market share and growing with the highest CAGR due to the highest consumption of chicken meat which followed by pigmeat, the pigmeat have dominated the Chinese market.

