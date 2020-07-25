Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck Treatment Market Research Report

Global Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck Treatment Market, By Type (Salivary Gland, Oral & Oropharyngeal, Nasal Cavity & Paranasal Sinus, Nasopharyngeal, Laryngeal & Hypo pharyngeal), Diagnosis (Bioscopy screening tests, Blood tests, Dental diagnosis, Imaging, Endoscopy), Treatment (Radiation, Surgery, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy), Therapeutic Class (PD Inhibitors, EGFR Inhibitors, Microtubule Inhibitors, Mitotic Inhibitors), End-User (Hospitals, Specialty clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025

Get Exclusive Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-squamous-cell-carcinoma-of-the-head-and-neck-treatment-market

Key Market Competitors: Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AB SCIENCE, AbbVie Inc., Acceleron Pharma Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Varian Medical Systems Inc., Advaxis Inc., Amgen Inc., Azanta Danmark A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Curis Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc., are few of the major competitors currently working on the Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck Treatment market.

Market Analysis:

The increase in the geriatric population all over the world demands for the increased funding in oncology domain. The Global Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the head and neck treatment market is set to register a CAGR of 9%, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 0.81 billion in 2017, to an estimated value of USD 1.61 billion in 2025.

Market Definition:

Head and neck cancer usually occurs in the squamous cells present inside the mouth, nose and throat. These squamous cells are usually known as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

The head and neck cancers include different areas and types where it can occur, such as salivary gland, oral cavity, nasal cavity.

Head and neck cancer, are caused by a number of reasons usually, consumption of tobacco and alcohol, maintenance of oral hygiene, excess consumption of preserved foods, occupational exposure (industrial exposure), radiation exposure, and Epstein-Barr virus infection.

U.S. dominated the market share in 2017, whereas Japan is set to witness a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Market Drivers:

High number of cases of the specific type of cancer has caused a surge in the industry

Developing economies and infrastructure have resulted in better research and development for the market causing the market to grow significantly

Market Restraints:

High treatment costs, even though the cancer is diagnosed early is halting the market growth

Increasing rate of late stage clinical trials is one of the major factors disrupting the market growth

Segmentation: Global Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck Treatment Market

By Type Salivary Gland Oral & Oropharyngeal Nasal Cavity & Paranasal Sinus Nasopharyngeal Laryngeal & Hypo pharyngeal

By Diagnosis Bioscopy screening tests Incisional biopsy Fine needle aspiration Human papillomavirus testing Blood tests Total cell count Liver function Epstein-Barr Virus antibody measurement Dental diagnosis Fluorescence visualization Toluidine blue dye-based Acetic acid rinse Brush biopsy Imaging CT scan MRI X-Ray Barium swallow Endoscopy Pharyngoscopy Laryngoscopy Others

By Treatment Radiation External beam Internal Surgery Chemotherapy Immunotherapy

By Therapeutic Class PD Inhibitors EGFR Inhibitors Microtubule Inhibitors Mitotic Inhibitors

By End-User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market: Global Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck Treatment Market

In August 2016, Keytruda (pembrolizumab) was approved for the immunotherapy treatment class of Head and Neck Cancer treatment.

In November 2016, with the approval of Opdivo (nivolumab) immunotherapy has an even bigger role in the treatment of Head and Neck Cancer.

Competitive Analysis: Global Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck Treatment Market

The Global Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck Treatment Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

The key market players are analyzed and their effects on the market is also observed

Market analysis is conducted for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, and the market segmentations are observed during that period

The market drivers and restraints have been clearly analyzed for the effect that they have over the market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

View Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-squamous-cell-carcinoma-of-the-head-and-neck-treatment-market