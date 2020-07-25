SURGICAL RETRACTORS MARKET: BY INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES, SKLAR SURGICAL INSTRUMENTS, BR SURGICAL

This quality Global Surgical Retractors Market report has been designed with correctness and in-depth knowledge which helps the business to grow which henceforth results in revenue growth. By using this market report, the general market conditions, existing trends and tendencies in the Medical Devices industry can be unearthed. This market research report puts forth thorough overview of the market where it identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. Surgical Retractors Market report includes noteworthy information alongside future conjecture and point by point market scanning on a worldwide, regional and local level for the Medical Devices industry.

Global Surgical Retractors Market By Product Type (Hand Retractors, Self-Retaining Retractors, Table-Mounted Retractor, Wire Retractors, Finger Retractor, Ribbon Retractor), Design (Fixed or Flat Frame Retractors, Angled or Curved Frame Retractors, Blade or Elevated-Tipped Retractors), Product Usage (Tissue Handling & Dissection, Fluid Swabbing), Application (Abdominal Applications, Cardiothoracic Applications, Orthopedic Applications, Obstetric & Gynecological Applications, Urological Applications, Head, Neck & Spinal Applications, Aesthetic Surgical Applications, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics & Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Maternity & Fertility Centers), Usage (Reusable, Disposable), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026 Global Surgical Retractors Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.75 billion to an estimated value of USD 3.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the surgical retractors market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, BD, Stryker, DJO Global, TERUMO CORPORATION, Henry Schein, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Integra LifeSciences, Sklar Surgical Instruments, BR Surgical, The Cooper Companies Inc., Thompson Surgical, Globus Medical Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., MicroSurgical Technology and Medline Industries, Inc., Others.

Market Definition: Global Surgical Retractors Market

During surgical procedures, surgical retractor is used by surgeons and physicians so that they can hold the incision or wound open and can get better visibility by expanding & holding the surgical incision resulting in access to the exposed area. Surgical instruments are divided into four major characteristics, cutting & dissecting, clamping & occluding, retracting & exposing and grasping & holding. Surgical retractors are also used to hold the back of tissue or organ.

Market Drivers

Increasing geriatric population is driving the growth of this market.

Increasing personal care awareness among people has led to increase in the number of plastic surgeries globally; this is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of the products is restraining the market

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS)

Segmentation: Global Surgical Retractors Market

By Product Type

Hand Retractors

Self-Retaining Retractors

Table- Mounted Retractor

Wire Retractors

Finger Retractor

Ribbon Retractor

By Design

Fixed or Flat Frame Retractors

Angled or Curved Frame Retractors

Blade or Elevated-tipped Retractors

By Product Usage

Tissue Handling and Dissection

Fluid Swabbing

By Application

Abdominal Applications

Cardiothoracic Applications

Orthopedic Applications

Obstetric & Gynecological Applications

Urological Applications

Head, Neck, & Spinal Applications

Aesthetic Surgical Applications

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics & Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Maternity & Fertility Centers

By Usage

Reusable

Disposable

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 20199, DJO Global announced the launch of their ADAPTABLE Surgical Arm which is a fully sterile, surgeon-controlled leg and retractor holder. It can reduce the number the number of assistant in the operating room and can work with any operating table. It is very easy to set; transport and store as it weigh approximately 10 pounds.

In January 2018, QSpine announced the launch of their new single use retractor SURE which offer surgeons a radiolucent, modular, single use retractor which illuminates the surgical site with integrated LED light cartridges attached to the blades. It saves time and money as it eliminates the use of sterilization and cleaning because their retractors are meant for one-time use only.

Competitive Analysis:

Global surgical retractors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surgical retractors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

