The RFID technology with sensing labels is expected to change the overall smart labels market scenario and in turn, will lead to transformational growth during the forecast period.

This market research report provides in-depth information on trends, dynamics, revenue opportunities, competitive landscape, and recent developments in the global smart labels market. The historic years considered for the study are 2016-2018, base year is 2019, estimated year is 2020, and the forecasted period is 2021-2025.

The global smart labels market is expected to grow from USD 7.54 billion in 2020 to USD 18.15 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 14.3%.

Smart Labels Market: Market Dynamics

Smart labels are finding its popularity in retail, healthcare and logistics sectors among others. It helps to achieve greater efficiencies and profitability thus enhancing the traceability of the product from warehouse to the distribution center. These labels enable smart supply chains and very vital in marketing and advertising of consumer products. With the emergence of big data and internet of things (IoT), the industry is expected to flourish during the forecast period.

Technological advancements that offer real-time tracking simultaneous identification and ability to reprogram in retail and logistics verticals are expected to fuel smart labels market growth. The penetration of smart labels in assets and merchandises tracking is also contributing to industry growth.

The Higher implementation cost coupled with low mechanical susceptibility is hampering the growth of the market.

Smart Labels Market: Segmental Analysis

The global smart labels market is classified into technology, applications, and end-use industry.

Based on technology, the smart labels market is segmented into RFID, EAS, Sensing, NFC tags, and dynamic display or electronic shelf. The RFID technology segment is projected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. RFID systems are highly preferred for synchronized inventory management and supply chain management systems.

Based on applications, the smart labels market is segmented into equipment, electronic & IT asset, pallet, retail & inventory tracking, security access, perishable goods, smart wrist bands for patient care, and reusable goods. Use of sensing labels in the perishable goods sector is expected to grow over the future. These sensing labels track changes in oxygen, temperature, and other environmental factors.

The end-users of the smart labels market include retail, FMCG, logistics, automotive, manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, postal services, and construction.

The market is anticipated to pose greater demand across the healthcare sector.

Smart Labels Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest market with the US contributing for major share. The country is led by retails giants as they use RFID tags frequently.

However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate owing to the emerging economies such as China and India.

Smart Labels Market: Competition Scenario

Key players of the market, includes Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Inc., Muhlbauer Holding Ag & Co. KGaA., Smartrac N.V., Thin Film Electronics ASA, Advantech US, Zebra Technologies, Metra Blansko, Graphic Label, Inc., Invengo Technology BV, and Checkpoint Systems.

Critical Questions Answered in the Report

 What are the key trends in the global smart labels market?

 How the market (and its various sub segments) has grown in last four years and what would be the growth rate in next five years?

 What are the key strategies adopted by the major vendors to lead in the global smart labels market?

 What is the market share of the top vendors?

Download Free Sample: https://thepiresearch.com/research-report/1623

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Architecture

2.3 Scope of the Study

2.4 Related Stakeholders

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Key Insights

3.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

3.3 Secondary Research

3.3.1 Important Sources

3.4 Market Size Estimation Approaches

3.4.1 Top-Down Approach

3.4.2 Bottom-Up Approach

3.4.3 Data Triangulation

3.5 List of Assumptions

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Technological improvements

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High implementation cost.

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Model Analysis

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

5 Global Smart Labels Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 RFID

5.3 Electronic Article Surveillance Label

5.4 Sensing Label

5.5 Dynamic Display Label

6 Global Smart Labels Market, By End-use Industry

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Food & Beverage

6.3 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

6.4 Automotive

6.5 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

6.6 Logistics

6.7 Retail

6.8 Others

7 Global Smart Labels Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Retail Inventory

7.3 Perishable Goods

7.4 Others

8 Global Smart Labels Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.6 South America

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Vendor Evaluation Criteria

9.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019 (%)

9.4 Recent Developments, 2016-2019

9.4.1 New Product Launches

9.4.2 Partnerships

9.4.3 Mergers or Acquisitions

9.4.4 Business Expansions

10 Company Profiles

(This section covers the Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product and Service Offerings, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, and Key Strategies of the top market vendors. The given sequence does not represent their rankings in the market.)

10.1 Avery Dennison Corporation

10.2 CCL Industries Inc.

10.3 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Inc.

10.4 Muhlbauer Holding Ag & Co. KGaA.

10.5 Smartrac N.V.

10.6 Thin Film Electronics ASA

10.7 Advantech US

10.8 Zebra Technologies

10.9 Metra Blansko

10.10 Graphic Label, Inc.

10.11 Invengo Technology BV

10.12 Checkpoint Systems

11 Appendix

11.1 Discussion Guide

11.2 Customization Options

11.3 Related Reports

Buy this report :https://thepiresearch.com/research-report/1623

Contact Anna- info@thepiresearch.com