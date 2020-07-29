The global veterinary wearable devices market is expected to grow from USD 1,213.5 million in 2020 to USD 3,345.3 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.5%

This market research report provides in-depth information on trends, dynamics, revenue opportunities, competitive landscape, and recent developments in the global veterinary wearable devices market. The historic years considered for the study are 2016-2018, base year is 2019, estimated year is 2020, and forecast period is 2021-2025.

Key players operating in the global veterinary wearable devices market are Inovotec Animal Care, FitBark, Inc, Garmin International, Inc., Milkline, Tractive, Lamdagen Corporation, Vital Herd, Inc., PetPace, LLC., Whistle Labs, Inc., and TekVet Technologies Co.

Market Definition

The veterinary wearable devices refer to the usage of advanced technological devices such as GPS and RFIDs majorly for the farm monitoring.

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

• Multi-featured and hybrid application mobile devices

Critical Questions Answered in the Report

 What are the key trends in the global veterinary wearable devices market?

 How the market (and its various sub-segments) has grown in the last four years and what would be the growth rate in next five years?

 What are the key strategies adopted by the major vendors to lead in the global veterinary wearable devices market?

 What is the market share of the top vendors?

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Architecture

2.3 Scope of the Study

2.4 Related Stakeholders

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Key Insights

3.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

3.3 Secondary Research

3.3.1 Important Sources

3.4 Market Size Estimation Approaches

3.4.1 Top-Down Approach

3.4.2 Bottom-Up Approach

3.4.3 Data Triangulation

3.5 List of Assumptions

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Adoption of Inter of Things and Connected Devices

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High Initial Costs

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Model Analysis

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

5 Global Veterinary Wearable Devices Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 GPS

5.3 RFID

5.4 Sensors

6 Global Veterinary Wearable Devices Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Identification & Tracking

6.3 Behavior Monitoring & Control

6.4 Medical Diagnosis & Treatment

6.5 Safety & Security

7 Global Veterinary Wearable Devices Market, By Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Italy

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 South Korea

7.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 Middle East and Africa

7.6 South America

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Vendor Evaluation Criteria

8.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019 (%)

8.4 Recent Developments, 2016-2019

8.4.1 New Packaging Type Launches

8.4.2 Partnerships

8.4.3 Mergers or Acquisitions

8.4.4 Business Expansions

9 Company Profiles

(This section covers the Business Overview, Financial Overview, Packaging Type and Service Offerings, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, and Key Strategies of the top market vendors. The given sequence does not represent their rankings in the market.)

9.1 Inovotec Animal Care

9.2 FitBark, Inc

9.3 Garmin International, Inc.

9.4 Milkline, Tractive

9.5 Lamdagen Corporation

9.6 Vital Herd, Inc.

9.7 PetPace, LLC.

9.8 Whistle Labs, Inc.

9.9 TekVet Technologies Co.

10 Appendix

10.1 Discussion Guide

10.2 Customization Options

10.3 Related Reports

