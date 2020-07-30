Measuring Tape Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

The Measuring Tape Market Growth 2020 to 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Measuring Tape It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective considering the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global market size of Station Measuring Tape based on end-use applications in the various regions, in terms of USD million. The report covers the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Measuring Tape investments from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Measuring Tape Market:

Stanley Black & Decker, EXPLOIT, TAJIMA, Apex, Starrett, Komelon, Endura, Pro’skit, Hultafors, The Grate Wall, Kraftwelle, PST, Jetech Tool, Empire, BOSI, BERENT

According to this study, over the next five years, the Measuring Tape market will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1480.1 million by 2025, from $ 1268.1 million in 2019.

Market Overview

A Measuring Tape or tape measure is a flexible ruler. It consists of a ribbon of cloth, plastic, fiber glass, or metal strip with linear-measurement markings. It is a common measuring tool. Its design allows for a measure of great length to be easily carried in pocket or toolkit and permits one to measure around curves or corners. Today it is ubiquitous, even appearing in miniature form as a keychain fob, or novelty item. Surveyors use tape measures in lengths of over 100 m (300+ ft).

Market Insights

Measuring tapes designed for carpentry or construction often use a stiff, curved metallic ribbon or fiberglass fabric that can remain stiff and straight when extended but retracts into a coil for convenient storage. This type of tape measure will have a floating tang or hook on the end to aid measuring. The tang is connected to the tape with loose rivets through oval holes and can move a distance equal to its thickness, to provide both inside and outside measurements that are accurate. A tape measure of 25 or even 100 feet can wind into a relatively small container. The self-marking tape measure allows the user an accurate one hand measure.

For industry structure analysis, the Measuring Tape industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 22 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue market, also the leader in the whole Measuring Tape industry.

The Measuring Tape industry market is not concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Measuring Tape is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. More than 85% of measuring taps are pocket tapes which are more convenient while surveyor tapes are needed in tough outdoor working conditions.

China occupied 22.39% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by India and the United States, which respectively account for around 16.81% and 9.92% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

The Measuring Tape market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Measuring Tape Market based on Types are:

Pocket Tapes

Surveyor Tapes

Based on Application, the Global Measuring Tape Market is Segmented into:

Woodworking

Construction

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Measuring Tape Market these regions, from 2020 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

The Global Measuring Tape Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market utilizing several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market

