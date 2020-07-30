Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

The Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market Growth 2020 to 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective considering the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global market size of Station Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) based on end-use applications in the various regions, in terms of USD million. The report covers the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) investments from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market:

Schneider Electric, Changshu Switchgear, ABB, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, Eaton, Fuji Electric, GE Industrial, CHINT Electrics, Hager, Rockwell Automation, NOARK, OMEGA

According to this study, over the next five years, the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3859.4 million by 2025, from $ 3427.9 million in 2019.

Market Insights

A molded case circuit breaker abbreviated MCCB, is a type of electrical protection device that can be used for a wide range of voltages, and frequencies of both 50 Hz and 60 Hz.

Schneider Electric, ABB, and Eaton captured the top three revenue share spots in the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker market in 2015. Schneider Electric dominated with 18.74 percent revenue share, followed by ABB with 12.97 percent revenue share and Eaton with a 6.16 percent revenue share.

In terms of the classification segment, the Thermal Magnetic MCCB market accounted for over 58% of the overall share in 2015, and Electronic Trip MCCB accounted for over 41%. MCCBs are generally used in building, data center and networks, industry, energy, and infrastructure applications.

In terms of the applications segment, the industry segment was the largest contributor in the Moulded Case Circuit Breaker market. In 2015 the industry segment amounted to 37.06% revenue share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still negative about this area, in the future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Moulded Case Circuit Breaker brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risks the enter this market.

The Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market based on Types are:

Thermal Magnetic MCCB

Electronic Trip MCCB

Based on Application, the Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market is Segmented into:

Building

Data center and Networks

Industry

Energy and infrastructures

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market these regions, from 2020 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

The Global Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market utilizing several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

