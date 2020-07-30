Business
Global Foundry Equipment Market 2020 Various Manufacturing Industries: Inductotherm Group, Bühler, Norican Group, L.K Group, Loramendi, Sinto, Laempe
Innovate Insights unravels its new study titled “Global Foundry Equipment Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2017-2023)”. Effective exploratory techniques such as qualitative and quantitative analysis have been used to discover accurate data.
The Foundry Equipment Market was estimated to be worth USD XXX billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD XXX billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period of 2018-2023. The Foundry Equipment industry is highly competitive, due to a large degree of fragmentation in the market. Despite the fragmentation, the market is largely tied by the regulatory requirements for establishment and operation.
Impact of Covid-19 in Foundry Equipment Market
The utility-owned segment is mainly being driven by increasing financial incentives and regulatory supports from the governments globally. The current utility-owned Foundry Equipment are affected primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the projects in China, the US, Germany, and South Korea are delayed, and the companies are facing short-term operational issues due to supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to get highly affected by the spread of the COVID-19 due to the effect of the pandemic in China, Japan, and India. China is the epic center of this lethal disease. China is a major country in terms of the chemical industry.
The scope of the report is limited to the application of the type, and distribution channel. The regions considered in the scope of the report include – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. This report presents the worldwide Foundry Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014–2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
The major manufacturers covered in this report:
Inductotherm Group
Bühler
Norican Group
L.K Group
Loramendi
Sinto
Laempe
ABM
Toshiba
Yizumi
Frech
ABP Induction Systems
UBE Machinery
Otto Junker
Baoding Well
Pangborn
Kunkel Wagner
Toyo Machinery & Metal
Shandong Kaitai
Italpresse
Suzhou Suzhu Foundry Machinery
Qingdao Double Star
Suzhou Sanji
RÃ¶sler OberflÃ¤chentechnik
CONLY
Guannan
Qingdao Foundry Machine
JFMI
CCMCO
QiCha Liancheng Company
The prime objective of this Foundry Equipment research report is to define the size of the different segments and the geographies as well as to forecast the trends that are likely to gain traction in the following couple of years.
Regional Analysis in the Foundry Equipment Market
The biggest demand for Foundry Equipment from North America, Europe, and countries, like China. Asia-Pacific is home to the world’s fastest-growing market for Foundry Equipment, which is reflected in the size of its industry and the rapid rate of expansion in output over recent years. Currently, different companies are aiming to produce Foundry Equipment in many other countries, with current and new areas and projects that are undergoing continuous exploration and feasibility tests.
Market segment by Type, can be split into:
Die Casting Machine
Centrifugal Casting Machine
Induction Furnace
Moulding Machine
Coremaking Machine
Shot Blasting Machine
Other
Market segment by Application, can be split into:
Automotive
Aerospace
Machinery
Shipbuilding
Power Generation and Electricity
Industrial
Other Applications
The Foundry Equipment report highlights the most recent market trends. Foundry Equipment report unveils vulnerabilities that may emerge because of changes in business activities or presentation of another item in the market. It is designed in such a way that it provides an evident understanding of industry. This Foundry Equipment market report is generated with the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology. It explains investigation of the existing scenario of the global market, which takes into account several market dynamics. Foundry Equipment report also perceives the different drivers and limitations affecting the market amid the estimate time frame.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.