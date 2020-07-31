Digital Remittance Market Technology Research and Outlook 2020-2026: Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Services, PayPal/Xoom

The Global Digital Remittance Market Research Report 2020-2026 research report offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Digital Remittance industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Digital Remittance market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Digital Remittance Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries(U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc), product types, and end industries.

In 2019, the global Digital Remittance market size was US$ 2996.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 16790 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 27.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Major Players in Digital Remittance Market are:

Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Services, PayPal/Xoom, TransferWise, WorldRemit, MoneyGram, Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo, InstaReM, TNG Wallet, Toast Me, OrbitRemit, Smiles Mobile Remittance, Avenues India Pvt Ltd, and Other.

This report studies the Digital Remittance market. Digital Remittance is an online service that lets people send money to friends and family living abroad, using a computer, smartphone or tablet.

The top three companies, Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Services and PayPal/Xoom, have 48% of the market share.

Most important types of Digital Remittance covered in this report are:

Banks Digital Remittance

Digital Money Transfer Operators

The segment of digital money transfer holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 86%.

Most widely used downstream fields of Digital Remittance market covered in this report are:

Migrant Labor Workforce

Study Abroad and Travel

Small Businesses

Other

The migrant labor workforce holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 67% of the market share.

Influence of the Digital Remittance Market report:

–Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Digital Remittance Market.

–Digital Remittance Market recent innovations and major events.

–A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Digital Remittance Market market-leading players.

–Conclusive study about the growth plot of Digital Remittance Market for forthcoming years.

–In-depth understanding of Digital Remittance Market market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

–Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Digital Remittance Market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Digital Remittance Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

