Tilt Sensor Market Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2020 to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

Global Tilt Sensor Market Size, Status And Forecast 2020-2025

The tilt sensor market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025). As the importance and requirement of horizontal as well as vertical alignment is increasing for reliable operation of plants and machinery, the application of tilt sensors for angular position detection or leveling of mobile machinery is growing as they measure the angle of the respective object in relation to gravity.

Competitive Landscape

The market for tilt sensors is moderately fragmented because of the presence of many major companies in the market offering the products. These companies are continuously investing in making strategic partnerships and product developments to gain more market share. Some of the recent developments by the companies are listed below.

– May 2019– Pepperl+Fuchs Vertrieb GmbH & Co. Kg introduced its latest high-precision inclination sensor F199. It is designed with a rugged design and is capable of measuring angles from 0 to 360 with less than 0.01 resolution and absolute accuracy of 0.15 across the entire measuring range.\

– April 2019– TE Connectivity announced to sign a definitive agreement to acquire the Kissling group of companies (Kissling or Kissling Group), a provider of high- power relays and ruggedized switches used in the commercial vehicle, transportation, industrial, military and aviation industries as well as other applications.

Scope of the Report

The scope of the study for the tilt sensors market has considered the vendors offering sensor with different housing material with single, dual, and tri-axis sensor for a wide range of applications across the geographical regions.

Key Market Trends

Demand from Automotive and Transportation Segment to Grow Significantly.

– The application of tilt or inclination sensors is increasing in the automotive. These are being used along with gyroscopes primarily for improving safety for the passengers and towards improving the vehicle efficiency. The application of tilt sensor in the automotive are used various application including, electronic parking brake, roll over detection, electronic stability control, idle stop-start, among other.

– Additionally, with the increasing investments by the automotive companies for automation in the vehicles, the application has more widened for ADAS & intertial navigation, hill-start assistance, and dynamic headlight leveling. For instance, Mercedes has developed self-leveling headlights to adapt with the inclination turns on the road. For the same, the company has deployed tilt sensors for this automation.

– Moreover, the automotive industry is moving with its step towards the development of autonomous vehicles. The production and adoption rate of these vehicles has witnessed rapid growth in recent years. For instance, in March 2019, BMW has started its new plant for manufacturing autonomous electric cars. UBS has also stated that the revenue from AV production and sales is expected to reach USD 243 billion by 2030.

– More investments and expansion plans in these developments are expected to continue in the forecast period, which is estimated to drive the demand for tilt sensors in the industry.

Asia Pacific Region is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The tilt sensor market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to significant increase in the investments for the development of infrastructure, aerospace and defense, and telecom industry along with the presence of strong semiconductor market in the region especially driven by China, Japan, and South Korea.

– Additionally, India is one of the major economies which is driving the demand in the region. The country’s power and cement industries are expected to aid the metals and mining sector; the country is also observing an increase in demand for iron and steel. The demand is expected to drive the market for construction and mining equipment resulting in growth in the demand for precision sensors like tilt sensors.

According to IBEF, India produces 95 minerals, 4 fuel-related, 10 metallic minerals, 23 non-metallic minerals, 3 atomic minerals, and 55 minor minerals. The country is the third-largest producer of coal and fourth in Iron ore. Owing to these factors, the country is amongst one of the largest mining equipment markets.

– Moreover, the governments of the countries are also extensively investing in aerospace and defense activities. According to SIPRI, the military spending in 2018 by India and China accounted for 2.4% and 1.9% of its GDP.

Influence of the Tilt Sensor market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Tilt Sensor market.

-Tilt Sensor market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Tilt Sensor market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Tilt Sensor market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Tilt Sensor market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Tilt Sensor market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Tilt Sensor Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

